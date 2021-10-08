  1. Mobile

Instagram is down, again

By

Facebook started off the week with one heck of a blunder, watching all of its services go down worldwide for over six hours. Now, to close out the week, there’s another large-scale outage affecting Facebook-owned Instagram specifically. People started to notice issues with Instagram not loading or refreshing around 2 p.m. ET, and the problems seem to be sporadic — but there are enough reports out there now that we can say there’s a large-scale problem.

Heading over to Twitter, everyone’s favorite place to complain, both #instagramdownagain and #instadown are trending.

We’re also seeing reports of problems with Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp — though on a much smaller scale that has us thinking the issue is focused on Instagram. And unlike Monday’s whole-network outage, this problem with Instagram isn’t a complete blackout; some people are seeing their app come back to working as normal.

About an hour into the outage, Instagram confirmed that some people “may be having some issues” — we certainly are!

We know some of you may be having some issues using Instagram right now (🥲). We’re so sorry and are working as quickly as possible to fix.

&mdash; Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 8, 2021

After the week Facebook had, what else is there to say, really?

This is a developing story.

