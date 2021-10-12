  1. Mobile

Instagram’s newest feature will let you know when it does go down

By

Instagram (and other Facebook services) suffered an extended outage last week that lasted multiple hours and briefly caused chaos across the internet, particularly in developing countries. Today, the company announced an update coming to its mobile app, letting users know when an outage is experienced.

This test is a U.S.-only one for the most part, and Facebook isn’t making any promises that it’ll make it permanent, only that it’ll be evaluating the results and see if it makes sense to expand it in the future.

Instagram debuts a new outage warning on mobile.
Instagram

“We won’t send a notification every single time there is an outage, but when we see that people are confused and looking for answers, we’ll determine if something like this could help make things clearer,” the Instagram team wrote.

As noted above, Instagram already suffered an extended outage on Monday last week, spanning around 6 hours in combination with other Facebook apps. Shortly after, Instagram later suffered a minor outage on Friday of the same week. There were reports on social media by users who claimed to have deleted their apps, turned off their Wi-Fi, even installed pending operating system updates. While not fixing the problem, a change like this would shed some light as to whether there is a problem at all.

Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp do not yet have similar features, but with userbases spanning a combined 3 billion (though with significant overlap), the company could consider rolling a similar status check feature for the other two as well. With Facebook working on merging all three services eventually, feature parity will eventually become more important than it is now.

Other than this, Instagram will also be rolling out a new Account Status page in the mobile app. If a post gets removed, you’ll see it there, along with why the post was removed. You’ll also be able to file an appeal to contest the removal, as well as see if your account is currently on a path to deletion.

Editors' Recommendations

The best pet cameras of 2021

A dog and his human companions surrounding the Petcube Bites 2.

How to pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus promo imaage featuring two trainers and their parties looking out towards a mountain.

Best cheap HP Envy deals for October 2021

hp envy x360 15 17 oled amd 1

How to check if your smart thermostat is performing well

Photo of a woman adjusting a Nest Thermostat.

Daily Steals: The best deals to shop today

man surrounded by latest tech

Alan Wake isn’t like Twin Peaks. It’s a completely unique experience

alan wake david lynch alantitle

Best cheap Chromebook deals for October 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best Black Friday deals 2021: The ultimate shopping guide

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

iPhone owners should update to iOS 15.0.2 right now

Multiple iPhone 13 screens showing iOS15.

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals 2021: Sales you can shop now

Amazon Black Friday deals for 2021.

Best Black Friday Coffee Maker Deals 2021: What to Expect

Nespresso - De'Longhi Gran Lattissima Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine with Milk Frother - Fresh White

Best Black Friday PC Deals 2021: What to Expect

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop PC tower in front of a backdrop of a fantasy game scene of a castle on fire.

Best Black Friday Philips Hue Deals 2021: What to Expect

Two people standing in a kitchen lit by a Philips Hue light.