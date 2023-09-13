 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Does the iPhone 15 fold? What you need to know

Christine Romero-Chan
By
Someone using Find My with an iPhone 15.
Apple
A stylized Apple logo on a black background for Apple's Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022.
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage

Apple has revealed the next generation of iPhone with the iPhone 15 lineup at its Wonderlust event. This includes the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Recommended Videos

But one of the rising trends in smartphones is foldables. So, that naturally begs an important question: Do any of the iPhone 15 models fold? Let’s take a closer look.

Does the iPhone 15 fold?

iPhone 15 colors.
Apple

No, the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus do not fold.

Related

Even if Apple were to come up with a foldable iPhone, it probably wouldn’t be with the standard iPhone variants. Typical Android foldables start at around $1,000 for the clamshell type like the Motorola Razr Plus and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and at least $1,800 for the book-style ones like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold.

Does the iPhone 15 Pro fold?

Color options for iPhone 15 series.
Apple

With that in mind, do either the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max fold? Unfortunately, no.

Despite having higher price tags that are more similar to folding Android phones, neither the iPhone 15 Pro nor the iPhone 15 Pro Max fold. But if there’s no folding functionality, what gives for these two phones’ higher prices?

For one, the iPhone 15 Pro models now feature a titanium frame, which is more lightweight and durable than the stainless steel Apple previously used for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Pro variants also have a triple-lens camera system, which includes a telephoto lens that the standard iPhone 15 models do not have. And for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, there is now an improved 5x telephoto camera for even better optical zoom range over the smaller Pro model.

Even though the maximum storage option for the iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost you as much as how much a folding phone starts at, it’s still a slab of glass and titanium. No folding here.

When will Apple release a folding phone?

Folding iPhone concept from iOS Beta News.
iOS Beta News

A folding iPhone is not out of the question for Apple, though it is uncertain when it will come out, if ever.

So far, the only thing we do know is that Apple has been actively working on folding prototypes. There have been numerous reports revealing Apple has been both developing and testing foldable OLED screens, as well as hinges, since at least 2017. Research and development on these displays and hinge designs is reportedly still ongoing.

In 2016, LG was mass-producing foldable displays and planned to supply them to several companies, including Apple. In 2017, sources seem to have claimed that Apple and LG had an active partnership to develop foldable display tech for a future iPhone, which seems to have still been an active partnership even in 2022.

In 2020, a deal was signed between Apple and Samsung Display, where Samsung would supply a large number of foldable display samples over a year’s time that would be used for testing folding iPhone prototypes. This was also the same time that Apple started testing hinges, as it was looking for a display and hinge that could withstand up to 100,000 folds.

A picture of a folding iPhone patent.
USPTO

Also in 2020, notorious leaker Jon Prosser claimed to have seen a prototype device that had a two-screen design, similar to Microsoft’s Surface Neo and Surface Duo, however, rather than a single foldable display.

There are also patents that have been granted for Apple that also hint at a foldable phone, more akin to a clamshell-like the Razr or Galaxy Z Flip series. One such patent would allow for touch-sensitive control areas, including solid-state buttons, on the surface of the current iPhone design and a folding one in the future. This patent also makes a distinction between the edges that are on the current design and the curved edges on a potential folding device, which are called “sidewalls” in the patent.

A picture of a folding iPhone patent
USPTO

Of course, all of this doesn’t guarantee that we’ll see any foldable iPhone from Apple in the near future. Sources claim that Apple is “playing the long game” and just waiting to see how all of the foldable technology progresses.

Display analyst Ross Young, who has a solid track record with anything that concerns display tech, says that there won’t be a foldable iPhone before 2025, which is also a very preliminary guess.

In short, the iPhone 15 doesn’t fold, and you shouldn’t expect a foldable iPhone anytime soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christine Romero-Chan
Christine Romero-Chan
Staff Writer, Mobile
Christine Romero-Chan has been writing about technology, specifically Apple, for over a decade. She graduated from California…
Is the iPhone 15 waterproof? Read this before getting it wet
Back of the yellow iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 series, announced at Apple's big September 2023 event, is quite expensive — so it must be highly durable to justify the cost, right? One aspect that people often wonder about is whether the latest iPhone series from Apple is waterproof.

Ensuring your new iPhone can withstand accidental drops is essential when purchasing a new smartphone. Its water resistance can also be a deciding factor in the phone's longevity. Though smartphones have improved in this area, some models are more secure than others. Fortunately, most smartphones now have an Ingress Protection (IP) code that measures their water and particle resistance, making it easier to compare different models. So, what does this all mean for the iPhone 15 series?
Are the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus waterproof?

Read more
Apple’s new Lightning to USB-C adapter costs more than just buying a USB-C cable
Apple Store listing for an Apple Lightning to USB-C adapter cable.

I don't think the iPhone 15's transition to USB-C is going to be all that painful. Yes, the Lightning plug has found its way to every corner of the world, and you're just as likely to find one to charge up your phone as you are any other cable when you're desperate for some juice, but we can't discount just how many USB-C chargers, cables, and accessories there are out in the world already. This is going to go just fine.

But you can always count on Apple to take advantage of switching standards with some hilariously priced -- and borderline pointless -- adapters to ease the transition for people who don't know any better but to click a few extra buttons and purchase official accessories when they're buying their latest device. Enter Apple's USB-C to Lightning adapter, which is conveniently already available on the Apple Store.

Read more
The 6 biggest announcements from Apple’s iPhone 15 event
Invite for Apple's September 2023 event.

Apple Event - September 12

Every year brings something new, and that's doubly true for smartphones. Summer is on the way out, and while the retreat of the sun is bad news for many, there's a bright silver lining on this cloud: The release of the Apple iPhone 15. Apple has brought the basic iPhones into line with the Pro models, giving even the cheapest flagship models access to the Dynamic Island and the design refresh that we loved in last year's Pro iPhones. But that isn't all, as the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max were also revealed, with improvements of their own.

Read more