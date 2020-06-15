  1. News

Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram reportedly suffer outages

By

Facebook and Instagram experienced outages Monday afternoon, according to reports on DownDetector.

Users reported that both the Facebook website and Facebook Messenger were down. Instagram users also reported that direct messages were not working on the platform.

Digital Trends tried using both platforms, and while Messenger conversations loaded slowly, both Facebook’s site and the Instagram app appeared to load, suggesting any outage may have been a regional problem.

By 2:30 p.m. PT, service had been restored to all three services.

We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment, and will update with more information when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

WhatsApp will soon let you send money with Facebook Pay

whatsapp facebook pay brazil rollout

The best Android apps (June 2020)

best Android apps

Android 11 hands-on review: Not a revolution, but a definite improvement

here are the best features of android 11 beta

The best encrypted messaging apps for iOS and Android

Is Dell working on an XPS Chromebook?

dell xps 13 microsoft surface laptop 3 deals amazon fathers day sale 2020 01 2 720x720

From voice control to Story replies, here’s everything in Snapchat’s big update

snap partner summit 2020 updates lens local lenses landscape copy

NASA’s Mars 2020 rover will stay on Earth a little longer than expected

California startup’s drone software tracks social distancing from the air

How to watch SpaceX’s first Starlink satellite rideshare mission

EvaPure sanitizes the air around you anywhere you go

Video game industry sales soared in May as coronavirus kept players playing

Call of Duty Modern Warfare

Zoom admits it complied with Chinese government to suspend activist users

Zoom

HBO Go to shut down, HBO Now will rebrand after HBO Max launch

best movies on HBO

Riot Games senior executive resigns after critical George Floyd post

Paper Mario: The Origami King gameplay video details combat