Facebook and Instagram experienced outages Monday afternoon, according to reports on DownDetector.
Users reported that both the Facebook website and Facebook Messenger were down. Instagram users also reported that direct messages were not working on the platform.
Digital Trends tried using both platforms, and while Messenger conversations loaded slowly, both Facebook’s site and the Instagram app appeared to load, suggesting any outage may have been a regional problem.
By 2:30 p.m. PT, service had been restored to all three services.
We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment, and will update with more information when we hear back.
