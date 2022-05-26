Meta confirms Instagram outage issues, working on update

If you opened the Instagram app recently and saw some technical issues, you’re not alone. Instagram is experiencing some service issues and appears to be down right now.

On Thursday afternoon, on sites like Downdetector and Twitter, Instagram users began reporting difficulties with logging in, getting logged out, posts not loading, and other problems with accessing and using the popular photo-sharing app. Some users have even reported seeing a “Welcome to Instagram” message.

We’ve seen some of these issues on our own accounts, including posts not loading and only old (as in days and weeks old) posts showing up in feed.

At this time, neither Instagram nor Meta has posted a tweet or any indication that they are aware of the issue.

However, after reaching out to Meta for comment, we received this official statement from a spokesperson, which confirms the problem: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

We will update this post further as we get more information.

