 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Social Media
  3. Computing
  4. News

Meta confirms Instagram outage issues, working on update

By

If you opened the Instagram app recently and saw some technical issues, you’re not alone. Instagram is experiencing some service issues and appears to be down right now.

On Thursday afternoon, on sites like Downdetector and Twitter, Instagram users began reporting difficulties with logging in, getting logged out, posts not loading, and other problems with accessing and using the popular photo-sharing app. Some users have even reported seeing a “Welcome to Instagram” message.

We’ve seen some of these issues on our own accounts, including posts not loading and only old (as in days and weeks old) posts showing up in feed.

At this time, neither Instagram nor Meta has posted a tweet or any indication that they are aware of the issue.

However, after reaching out to Meta for comment, we received this official statement from a spokesperson, which confirms the problem: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

We will update this post further as we get more information.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft confirms ‘Keystone,’ an Xbox cloud streaming device

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming Service Enters Beta This Week

How to change time on a Garmin watch

garmin forerunner 935 review watch.

Best cheap printer deals for May 2022

Brother's L8360 is a great color laser printer for small offices.

The best abilities in V Rising

A female vampire sits on a throne with a skull in her hand.

Best wireless mouse deals for May 2022

Logitech MX Master

The 10 most important moments in Stranger Things

The cast of Stranger Things 4.

AMD Ryzen 7000 can draw almost as much power as Intel

AMD Ryzen 7000 processor being installed inside a MSI motherboard.

Hidden camera tips all Galaxy S22 owners will want to try

samsung galaxy s22 hidden camera features you should try

New Abandoned trailer proves a house can be too haunted

Emma Roberts in Abandoned.

Best Laser Printer Deals: Save on Brother and Canon today

A person uses a smartphone to print something with a Brother MFC-L2710DW wireless monochrome laser printer on an office table.

Apple’s digital driver’s license drives slowly into Maryland

Person accessing a state ID using the Apple Wallet on an iPhone.

Minecraft’s ‘wild’ new update lands on June 7

A minecraft character near a swamp and cave.

Fortnite chapter 3 guide: Season 2, week 10 quests and how to complete them

Player using mounted turret in Fortnite.