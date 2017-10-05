The waterproof Action Jacket rakes in more than $150,000 on Kickstarter

Why it matters to you This limited-edition waterproof jacket is made for the active lifestyle and includes a specially designed pocket to keep your smartphone safe and accessible in the outdoors.

A new jacket aimed at outdoor enthusiasts is having quite a successful run on Kickstarter. The Action Jacket from Jumper Threads incorporates a slew of great features, along with a clean, athletic design that is obviously striking a chord with backers. The garment has pulled in more than $150,000 in its first few weeks of crowdfunding, easily surpassing its original $30,000 goal. But anyone who wants to add one of these coats to his or her closet had better pre-order soon. According to the Kickstarter page, there will only be a limited number of Action Jacket available with only one production run planned.

Made from lightweight and breathable fabrics coated in a durable-water repellant finish, the Action Jacket is built to protect the wearer from wind and rain. Design features include a back vent to allow excess heat and moisture to escape, reflective trim for increased visibility in low-light conditions, and thumb loops to hold the sleeves in place on colder days. It comes with an adjustable hood, mesh underarm fabrics for improved venting, and a draw-cord hem for adjusting the fit as needed. The jacket is also highly packable, stuffing down to a surprisingly small size into one of its pockets, making it much easier to carry in a backpack.

One of the more interesting features of the jacket is its specially designed media pocket, which is built to safely carry a smartphone through rugged outdoor environments. This “pocket” resembles an armband used by runners to hold their phones in place during a workout. In this case, the armband slides onto one of the Action Jacket’s sleeves, integrating deftly with the rest of the coat. Jumper’s designers have given it the ability to cinch into place as well, preventing it from moving while hiking, trail running, or climbing.

Made to be a three-season jacket for use in variable weather conditions, Jumper says that the Action Jacket is ideal for use around town or on daily commutes as well. Pre-orders are still being taken on the jacket, with Kickstarter backers able to reserve one for as low as $105. It is expected to ship in March.