Beat the airlines at their own carry-on rules with the AirPocket

Airlines are becoming increasingly stingy about what you’re able to bring aboard an aircraft. Really, these days, you’re lucky if your sweater is allowed as a carry-on. But even if your luggage doesn’t have wheels it can still have the capacity to carry quite a lot. Meet the AirPocket, a protective carry-on that helps you organize your travel essentials while fitting snugly inside a plane’s seat-back pocket. So don’t brave the withering glares of airlines attendants who must ask you 12 times to make sure your bag is all the way under the seat. Just slide the AirPocket and its many contents into that convenient little pocket in front of you, and take off knowing everything you need is within reach.

“AirPocket was created to help travelers be more organized, from the moment they leave the house and at every stage in transit,” said AirPocket founder Trish Smith. “It keeps everything within easy reach throughout your journey.”

Originally released in Australia, the AirPocket is now making its way across the Pacific to the U.S. as well. Made from neoprene, this carry-on promises to be both soft and sturdy, protecting and cushioning valuables and electronics, while boasting the flexibility to expand and accommodate multiple items.

According to its makers, the AirPocket can carry all your essentials, including passports and travel documents, a laptop, tablets, a book, and even some toiletries. That said, because it’s only 11.75 inches wide, you’ll have to have a relatively small laptop in order for everything to fit without cramming. All the same, because it’s also expandable, you may be able to carry more than you anticipate with the AirPocket.

While you can carry the AirPocket about like a laptop case, it also comes with a wide band across its back, allowing it to be slipped over the extended handle of a carry-on bag for easier transportation. Alternatively, you can look into using the detachable, adjustable shoulder strap, which allows you to carry the AirPocket like any old bag. Or if you’d rather put the AirPocket inside another bag, its rather diminutive size should allow that to happen as well — it ought to fit inside a shoulder bag or tote bag.

The AirPocket is now available for order on the company website for $68.