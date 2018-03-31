Meet Aquabionic: like ski-boot bindings for diving fins

Share

A company called Cetatek is looking to revolutionize the scuba diving and snorkeling industry with the introduction of an innovative product that could change the way we move in and out of the water. The new Aquabionic fin system uses a modular design — not to mention ski-binding technology — to deliver a more comfortable and natural experience unlike anything else on the market.

The new Aquabionic fins launched on Kickstarter a few days back with the promise of delivering a diving experience closer to swimming barefoot than anything we’ve seen before. The three-part system includes a pair of hybrid water boots, a step-in binding system, and interchangeable fin blade modules. Each of the individual pieces is designed to work in conjunction with one another in a way that makes donning the fins a quick and easy process, taking the hassle out of getting in and out of the water.

Divers start by first putting on the water boots, which Cetatek says are as comfortable as any high-end sports footwear. The shoes click into a step-in binding unit while still on dry land. That binding borrows some design elements from the ski industry, making it easy to snap securely into place. Finally, after entering the water, the diver simply attaches the proper fin blade module to the front of the binding and starts swimming. When finished in the water, a diver can detach the fins before stepping back on dry land.

Cetatek says there are a number of advantages to this system over existing fin technology, not the least of which is the Aquabionic’s more natural feel in the water. But beyond that, the modular design allows divers to change out fins quickly and easily, letting them customize their gear for specific locations. The ease of transitioning to and from the water is an added benefit as well.

The company hopes to raise $50,000 to get the Aquabionic binding system into production and, if successful, plans to start shipping in November of this year starting at $220. A $300 version will also include carbon fins for added efficiency.

As always, be sure you understand the risks and rewards of pledging support to any crowdfunding campaign before contributing to the cause.