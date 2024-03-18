Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Async A1 Pro

Pros Speedy acceleration

Supportive, comfortable ride

Excellent all-terrain handling

Huge battery means high range

Impactful style

Low-maintenance carbon drive belt Cons No mirrors or turn signals

Premium pricing

Styling may attract unwanted attention

In the burgeoning world of e-bikes, the Async A1 Pro stands out for its unique appearance, powerful components, and ride quality. You’ll first notice the design of its aluminum frame that’s unlike anything else currently available.

When you get past its appearance — whether you like it or aren’t sure about it — you’ll find the Async all-terrain e-bike has a high-power motor and immense battery capacity that results in greater range than most other electric bikes. The A1 Pro may look like an elongated mailbox on wheels, but it’s surprisingly comfortable to ride.

If you want to be noticed …

The A1 Pro distinguishes itself with a design that’s as functional as it is visually striking. The bike’s frame is not merely an aesthetic choice. but a structural innovation that houses the battery and controller. The vertical section of the frame, the part that looks like a mailbox post bedecked with Async arrow graphics, encloses the A1 Pro’s mono-shock.

The A1 Pro is available in two-tone silver and black or silver and orange, the latter of which is seen in the photos in this review. I asked Async to send the color choice the company thought would look best in photos. The arrow graphics are permanent and won’t be to everyone’s taste.

Power in the numbers

The A1 Pro all-terrain e-bike has plenty of power for speedy acceleration, along with ample torque for steep inclines or rugged terrain. The Async’s rear hub motor is good for 1,200 watts of continuous power and 2,500 watts of peak power, with a maximum of 100 Newton meters of torque. You can quickly reach and hold 28 mph in class 3 mode, the fastest legal speed on public roads in most states.

You can go faster using the display controls to switch to off-road mode for riding on private roadways or off the pavement. In several tests in cool weather on flat, private roads with the motorcycle-style full twist throttle held fully open, the A1 Pro maintained a speed of 34 to 35 mph. I weigh 160 pounds, so lighter riders might be able to go faster.

Four significant elements contribute to the A1 Pro’s excellent ride.

The A1 Pro’s energy supply is a 48-volt 40AH lithium-ion battery with a massive 1,920 watt-hours of power capacity. Aync rates the A1 Pro’s range from 50 to 88 miles using the throttle only with a fully charged battery.

Charging the battery from empty to 100% takes eight to 10 hours. You can charge the battery with the included 5-amp output charger on or off the bike. Removing the battery is easy by turning the e-bike’s key, which drops the bottom-hinged tail and brake light. Unplug a thick cable from the battery, unfold a handle, and pull the battery out. Be prepared, however, because the large battery weighs 20 pounds.

The Async A1 Pro has an IPX7 rating when it comes to being exposed to water. According to a notice on the case, the battery can be immersed in water 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes without damage.

Vital handling components

The A1 Pro is a single-speed e-bike with a carbon drive belt that is quieter, cleaner, and longer-lasting than a conventional chain. There are no gears to shift and no switching between pedal assist modes. Pressing “+” or “-” on a simple button pad on the handlebar switches between e-bike class 1 (20 mph max, pedaling only), class 2 (20 mph max pedaling or throttle), and class 3 (28 mph max pedaling, 20 mph with throttle only). Another keypad button combination puts the bike in off-road mode.

If you fully discharge the battery, pedaling without power won’t be much fun, as the A1 Pro weighs 123 pounds. Clearly, this e-bike is built for battery-powered propulsion.

Async equips the A1 Pro with four-piston hydraulic brakes with 203mm disc rotors. That’s prodigious braking power, but again, this speedy e-bike weighs 123 pounds, about twice the average, so good brakes are essential.

Comfort matters

Four significant elements contribute to the A1 Pro’s excellent ride. At first glance at the bike’s frame and integrated seat, you might suspect it would be like riding on a railroad tie, but most of the leather-like seating area has comfy foam that’s 1.8 inches deep. The A1 Pro seat isn’t as long as that of the Super73-S Adventure Series.

Dual air shocks in the front and a coil-over mono-shock within the vertical column under the seat help smooth the bumps. The A1 Pro’s 20-inch by 4-inch wide fat tires enhance stability and grip, and the tire sidewalls flex for additional rider comfort.

A 5.5-inch full-color display is highly visible and informs you of the speed, date and time, battery level, distance traveled, and more. The display supports Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G connections and functions with the Async app for remote locking and control, Find My Bike, and navigation.

Rider impressions

I confess I was extra cautious when I first got on the A1 Pro. I like the bike’s industrial appearance, but its high-spec components put me on guard. I would be OK if it had a sensitive throttle and rapid acceleration, but I wanted to be ready if it took off like a rocket ship. When I reviewed the excellent and very fast dual-motor, dual-wheel drive Ariel Rider Grizzly, I learned that e-bikes built for speed must be handled with caution.

However, in the Async A1 Pro, I found an e-bike with linear, easy-to-control performance. I took it easy for the first miles, not wanting to get in over my head, and I used extra caution until I was more familiar with the Async.

We live on a private road with potholes that my neighbors and I have let slide. The adjacent neighborhood’s public roads have plentiful speed bumps. After several weeks of riding the A1 Pro, I realized my initial caution with potholes and speed bumps was unnecessary. Now, at the end of my testing period, I treat the speed bumps like moguls, albeit at Class 3 speeds of 25 to 28 mph.

The A1 Pro delivers a comfortable and exhilarating riding experience. Thanks to its plentiful torque, it accelerates swiftly and climbs slopes with ease. We have a long, steep driveway, and when I tested the Async from a standing start, it took the hill without hesitation.

The A1 Pro’s design includes practical features such as IPX7 waterproofing, making it suitable for rides in all weather conditions, and its carbon belt drive offers durability with minimal maintenance. These features, combined with the bike’s robust construction and versatile capabilities, make it a reliable companion for both adventure seekers and daily commuters. I wish it included standard mirrors and turn signals, which I consider necessary for frequent town and city riders, but those are my only misgivings, and mirrors are an easy add.

It’s a big YES

The Async A1 Pro ticks most boxes. Its excellent component parts result in a versatile, powerful e-bike that handles very well and is comfortable to ride. You may or may not like the A1 Pro’s appearance, but nothing detracts from its performance. In today’s e-bike market, where highly praised e-bikes such as Lectric’s XP 3.o start at $1,000, the $3.499 A1 Pro represents a significant investment, but for those who value unique design, performance, and the freedom to explore, the A1 Pro is an excellent choice.

