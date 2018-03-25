Bun J combines skiing and bungee jumping for one wild ride

Share

What do you get when you combined bungee jumping, zip lining, and skiing into a single activity? Why the Bun J Ride of course! That is the name of the hottest attraction at the Tignes ski resort located in the French Alps. This crazy thrill ride is giving adrenaline junkies the opportunity to soar off of a massive ski jump and land safely in the snow below, without having to worry about all the pesky training that is usually needed.

The premise behind the Bun J Ride is so simple that its a wonder no one has thought of it sooner. Thrill-seekers slip on a harness that is attached to two mobile bungee cords, which are connected to zip lines overhead. They then hurl themselves down a 30-meter ramp on skis, a snowboard, or sled. At the end of the ramp is a 40-meter drop, which gives these daredevils the opportunity to soar through the air like an Olympic ski jumper, pulling off all kinds of crazy maneuvers while in the air. The bungee chords allow them to follow a safe trajectory throughout their flight before eventually locking into place and allowing the zip lines to safely deposit them back on the ground.

In the video above, YouTube personality Devin Graham takes us along for the ride as he and a few friends give the Bun J a test run. As you see, even amateur skiers and snowboarders can have a complete blast on the jump, flying out into the thin air of the Alps before gently drifting back to Earth. For those of us who can’t ski or snowboard, riding a sled down the Bun J looks equally as fun.

The Bun J Ride website indicates that the attraction is open every day of the week except on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Riders must be at least 13 years old and weigh more than 88 pounds. The price of the ride is roughly $92 per ride. And if cold weather isn’t your thing, you can even try the Bun J in the summer on a mountain bike or skateboard too.

Find out more on the official Bun J Ride website.