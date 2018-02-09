Buzz Aldrin’s solar backpack will get you ready for a mission to Mars

This week’s successful launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket by SpaceX has left many would-be astronauts dreaming of a potential trip to Mars. That includes the designers at Sprayground, a company that creates colorful travel accessories, bags, and luggage. The lifestyle brand has teamed up with legendary moonwalker Buzz Aldrin to introduce a line of products that includes a $150 solar backpack to keep your gadgets charged while on the go.

Sprayground’s newly launched Mission to Mars collection includes a pair of gloves, a parka, a hat, a standard daypack, and the aforementioned solar backpack. All of the items feature colorful designs that straddle the line between retro and futuristic, and come complete with NASA-inspired patches and insignias, as well as the brand’s signature shark logo.

But it is the Solar Panel Backpack that provides the most practical functionality for travelers. Sprayground’s designers were able to integrate eight individual solar panels into the back of the pack, allowing it to collect energy from the sun and store it in an included 2,600-mAh battery pack that features three USB charging ports. That battery pack is then plugged into one of two USB ports that are built into the backpack itself, allowing it to share power with a smartphone, tablet, or another device.

In addition to its solar charging capabilities, the pack also features separate internal sleeves for a laptop and a tablet, a velour-lined pocket for storing sunglasses, and a large main compartment for hauling the rest of your gear. Two smaller pockets adorn the front of the bag, providing additional organizational options. Water bottle holders can be found on the sides of the pack, with additional small pockets located in the waist strap as well.

Aldrin, who was the second man to walk on the moon, has lent his name to this space-based collaboration with Sprayground, and appears in promotional materials for the Mission to Mars gear. The astronaut has been very outspoken about his support for colonizing the Red Planet and has even created an institute to research such a project.

The new Mission to Mars solar backpack is only offered in limited quantities, and Sprayground says that once they sell out, they are gone forever.