Kalk is the revolutionary electric off-road motorcycle you won’t hear coming

Off-road motorcycling is a popular backcountry sport that gets your adrenaline pumping and allows you to experience the outdoors on two wheels. But it can be noisy, detracting from the peaceful experience many covet when out in nature, and also harmful to the environment due to irrefutable engine emissions. Bike manufacturing company Cake intends on changing the game with its introduction of Kalk, a high-performance and lightweight off-road electric motorbike. Kalk is silent and clean, emitting no noise or emissions — a hybrid that will redefine backcountry access.

Cake’s mission is to speed up the transition to a zero-emission society without detracting from outdoor fun and excitement — and with the invention of Kalk, it is well on its way. Kalk was engineered from scratch and influenced by downhill and enduro mountain bikes. CAKE customized different parts of the drivetrain, developed a whole new chassis, and equipped the bike with an interior permanent magnet (IPM) motor, allowing riders to reach speeds of fifty miles per hour. The electric motor means no gear changing and no clutching — a silent motorbike you won’t even be able to hear coming.

The Kalk weighs just under 155 pounds — less than half of a traditional motorbike. On a single battery charge, it can travel up to 50 miles. It features three distinct driving modes. The first is called Discover, ideal for those just getting acquainted with off-roading, limiting the maximum speed to 28 miles per hour. The second is the Explore mode, designated for longer, exciting rides out on the trail. The third is the Excite mode, featuring maximum speed, power, and acceleration. This is the ideal mode for performing tricks and wheelies, allowing for quick and snappy riding.

Compared to a combustion engine, there are very few moving parts, so the level of maintenance required is marginal. The bike features an Astute Controller Engineering (ACE) controller, adjustable motor braking, a carbon fiber body, and an aluminum frame.

”With a clear mission to contribute speeding up the transition towards a zero-emission society, Cake aims to turn the motorized two-wheeled future upside down,”Cake founder and CEO Stefan Ytterborn said in a statement. “Light, silent and clean electric off-road motorbikes will make the era of noise, disturbance, pollution, and complexity a thing of the past. The category will evolve into an independent pursuit, offering action and magic in combination with responsibility and respect toward people and planet.”

The Kalk will retail for $14,000 and is available for pre-order on the company’s website.