Have an outdoorsy person on your gift list ? Someone who loves hiking, backpacking, camping, and more? We’re here to help you finish off your holiday shopping with our hand-picked gift suggestions that are both useful and unique. Whether it’s a multi-tool, a GoPro accessory, or warm layers for the long winter season, we guarantee that there’s something on this list that your outdoor junkie can’t wait to unwrap.



The Heroclip is a carabiner clip with a rotating hook that you can use to hang your gear, water bottles, and other accessories. Because it swivels, you can hang your stuff just about anywhere.

Get cold feet in the winter? Then you should check out a pair of these heated socks from Lenz. Known for its heated jackets and accessories, the company also makes a fantastic heated sock that delivers up to 14 hours of heat on the lowest setting. Each sock can be controlled via Bluetooth using the companion smartphone app.

If you want to keep your feet warm, but don’t want the expense of heated socks then check out these merino wool socks from Heat Factory. Not only is the merino wool soft and warm, but each sock has a built-in pocket to hold a disposable toe warmer that will deliver instant heat right where you need it the most.

Throw your GoPro with the AER, a plastic GoPro holder with aerodynamic foam fins. Capture innovative aerial footage that looks like it came from a drone with a simple toss of this Nerf football look-a-like. You don’t have the same control as a drone, and the flight only lasts a handful of seconds, but the AER can be used to capture some creative angles at a fraction of a cost of a quadcopter.

Columbia Omni-Heat 3D Base Layer Tight ($90) and Crew Top ($90)

Columbia takes warmth to the next level with its new Omni-Heat 3D technology. The thermal reflective layer has soft tufts of fiber that lift the reflective coating off your skin creating micro-pockets of air that trap in your heat. The difference in warmth is noticeable, especially on a base layer tight whose sole purpose is to keep you warm. A women’s tight and top also are available.

The Leatherman is synonymous with quality and it shows. The company’s all-in-one tools often top of our list of the best multi-tools year after year. Designed for those who spend time outdoors, the Signal multi-tool has everything you need for a trip into the woods. Included in the 19 tools are a saw, a ferro rod for fire starting, a combo knife with both straight and serrated edges, a safety whistle, and a sharpener to keep the blades razor sharp. The Signal fits comfortably in your pocket or can clip to your pack using the integrated carabiner.

Burnout is a temperature regulating mug that’ll keep your coffee or hot chocolate at the just the right temperature for drinking. It’s perfect for lounging around the campfire. The mug uses HeatZorb, a bio-based polymer that changes from a solid to a liquid at 140 degrees. When a hot drink is poured into the cup, the HeatZorb absorbs the heat from your coffee and cools it until it reaches this critical phase change temperature. At this point, the HeatZorb solid turns to a liquid and starts transferring heat back to your coffee or cocoa. This cooling and heating cycle keeps your drink the perfect temp for up to three hours.

Adventuring outside can be hard on your phone. We’ve dropped our phone in a lake, had one slide down a rock face, and even lost one off a ski lift. Guard against the unexpected with the Lifeproof Frē which is waterproof up to 2 meters for an hour and drop resistant for up to 6 feet. Whether you are skiing, hiking or kayaking, you’ll get complete coverage with the Lifeproof. It’s one of top picks for protective cases and is available for the iPhone, the Samsung Galaxy S6 through S9+ Models and select Google Pixel phones.

Get the comfort of a fire without all the hassle thanks to the Biolite Firepit. The smokeless, wood-burning fire pit can go from spark to roaring fire in 30 seconds thanks to the integrated fan. The smartphone-controlled fan blows just the right amount of air over the 4-log capacity firepit, so you get the cleanest burn possible. Not only can you warm yourself with the flames, but you also can cook over it using the included grill attachment. For what it’s worth, this was the winner of Digital Trend’s Best Outdoor Product for 2017.

When you want light and need it bright, then the LedLenser MH10 is the headlamp for you. Among our top picks for headlamps, the MH10 emits a whopping 600 lumens of light to illuminate the trail or campsite even on the darkest of nights. It has an adjustable lens that goes from a spot to flood with a simple twist of the bezel. The onboard lithium-ion battery charges fully in under six hours and lasts up to 120 hours at the lowest setting (10 lumens).

