The Keyport is a modular multi-tool for your keys and Swiss army knife

Why carry both your keys and your Swiss Army knife when you can just carry one object that contains both? If you’ve been lamenting the weightiness of your pockets or your purse and searching desperately for a way to organize the clutter that is your keychain, there may be a solution for you. Meet Keyport, a modular access device that consolidates all of your essential (or semi-essential) everyday items into a single device. And best of all, thanks to KeyportID, an online lost and found service, you shouldn’t have to worry about losing your Keyport either.

The pocket-ready device is not only a key organizer but also features a Swiss army knife whose extensions include a USB flash drive, mini-flashlight, bottle opener, and of course, a pocketknife. That means that whether you need to open your front door or open a file on your computer, the Keyport has you covered.

Perhaps the most compelling aspect of the Keyport is its modular design, which means that you can continue adding features and attachments to your heart’s content. Made entirely of metal, the original Keyport device is the Pivot, which boasts a “unique locking mechanism” to provide the “perfect tension to ensure smooth operation.” Promising not to loosen over time, the Pivot will hold up to up to nine keys, or up to 15 with an expansion pack.