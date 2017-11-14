Back in black: Leatherman’s Signal gets upgrade fans have been clamoring for

When the Leatherman Signal multitool first made its debut a few years back, it was hailed as a great option for anyone who needed to carry an array of functional tools right in their pocket. Lightweight, durable, and affordable, it quickly became one of the company’s most popular products, offering 19 different tools in one well-designed and compact package. Yet fans of the Signal continually had one request in terms of how to upgrade the multitool, and with the release of the new all-black version, Leatherman is heeding their wishes at last.

The new black model of the Signal resembles a multitool that Darth Vader might carry for those times when using a lightsaber might be overkill. It retains all of the great tools that were found in the original model, but with a completely new look. Gone are the stainless steel blades, pliers, and saw, with matte black versions now taking their place. This gives the multitool a more tactical look that helps it further stand out from the crowd — without sacrificing any of the features and functionality that helped to make it so popular in the first place.

Weighing in at just 7.5 ounces, the Signal includes both a needlenose and regular pliers, as well as two wire cutters, a knife blade, and a serrated saw. It is also equipped with a hammer, 1/4-inch hex driver, can and bottle openers, and a carabiner for easy carry. Leatherman has even included a diamond-coated sharpener, a fire-starting ferro rod, and a safety whistle, too. The entire package is backed by a 25-year warranty, during which time the company will repair or replace a damaged multitool free of charge.

The new all-black version of the Signal may look cool, but it does comes at a premium price. While the regular version of the tool is priced at $99.95, the new model will set you back $109.95. For fans who have been waiting for the new model that will likely be a small price to pay, but it also fits the bill for those simply looking for a good multitool.