Your watch will double as a multitool if it’s the Leatherman Tread Tempo

Why it matters to you Most smartwatches today aren't the most useful of gadgets, but the Leatherman Tread Tempo could actually help you in a bind.

The only thing better than having a multitool in your pocket? Having a multitool on your wrist, and the newest product from Leatherman is precisely that. Known as the Tread Tempo, Leatherman describes its latest offering as a “watch-meet-multitool to have on hand for the expected and unexpected.” It’s not a smartwatch in the traditional sense of the word (it won’t track your steps or send a text), but it just might be a lot more practical than some of the existing multi-purpose watches currently on the market.

“The idea for the Tread originated on a trip to Disneyland with my family,” said Ben Rivera, president and CEO of Leatherman Tool Group, Inc. “I was stopped at the gate by security for carrying my Skeletool, which has a blade. I was unwilling to give it up, so I took it all the way back to my hotel room and spent the rest of our trip thinking up ways to carry a multitool with me that would be accepted by security.”

And apparently, Rivera’s ultimate idea manifested itself in the form of the Tread watch.

The latest iteration of the product combines the Tread band (comprised of stainless steel links) with a Swiss-made timepiece with precision quartz movement. Within each link is an interchangeable tool — there’s a 3/32-inch screwdriver, 6mm hex drive, 4mm hex drive, No. 3 square drive, No. 1 square drive, and a pozidriv No. 3. Also included with the watch are three additional interchangeable links — an 8mm box wrench, a pozidriv No. 2, and a 11mm box wrench.

As for the timepiece itself, it shows the date and time, and comes with a unidirectional rotating diver’s bezel, as well as glow-in-the-dark hour markers and hands. Because the face of the watch is made of a shock-resistant sapphire crystal, it’s scratch-resistant, and the curved watch face also limits reflection while increasing outdoor visibility. The Tread Tempo is water resistant up to 200 meters, and is both size and link-adjustable.

If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, Leatherman has also debuted the Tread LT, which comes with a 3/32-inch screwdriver, cutting hook, 6mm hex drive, 4mm hex drive, 8mm box wrench, No. 3 square drive, No. 1 square drive, pozidriv #2 and 11mm box wrench. This particular piece is 20 percent narrower and 10 percent lighter than the original Tread.

Both versions of the watch are TSA-friendly and come with a 25-year band warranty. The Tread Tempo will set you back $575.