Vintage carmaker Lohner jumps into the ebike market with a stylish design

As more and more players enter the ebike market, it is getting harder for newcomers to carve a niche for themselves. But vintage car brand Lohner has found a way to stand out from the crowd by bringing its retro design sensibility to a new electric bike, giving it a unique look to go along with its high-tech components.

Dubbed the Stroler, the bike has a decidedly retro look that resembles vintage motorcycles from the 1920s or 30s. In fact, unlike most other ebikes, the Stroler has a seat built for two, allowing owners to bring a friend along for the ride. Lohner says that the bike is capable of carrying up 330 pounds of weight, which includes any cargo stashed in its built-in eight-liter storage compartment.

In terms of ebike performance, the Stroler has modest ambitions. It is powered by a 396 watt-hour lithium battery and a 250W motor. Working in tandem with one another, those components are able to give the Stroler a range of about 60 miles when set to the lowest of the bike’s three pedal-assist modes.

A throttle mounted on the Stroler’s handlebars allows the bike to quickly accelerate up to 3.7 miles per hour, lending a bit of extra assistance when starting from a dead stop. The pedal assist boosts that velocity as high as 15.5 mph, however, which is slower than most other ebikes on the market but it is still a decent level of speed for urban commuters, which is the market that this bike is targeting.

The Stroler is a fairly hefty model, even by ebike standards. Lohner lists the weight at a substantial 76 pounds, which is likely due in part to its retro design and heavy frame that was built to accommodate two riders. That extra weight coupled with a relatively low level of pedal assist likely makes the bike less agile, although that is less of an issue for commuters than, say, road cyclists and mountain bikers.

Unfortunately, the Stroler is not quite available yet, although the Lohner is taking pre-orders. The bike is expected to retail for about $6,700 when it becomes available later this year.