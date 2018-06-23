Luvmyhike is the app that helps you get in shape for adventure

Share

There are few better ways to get a gauge on your current level of fitness than signing up for an extended backpacking trip or adventure travel experience. Those types of excursions can be a lot of fun, but they can also leave you with sore muscles, burning lungs, and a very large slice of humble pie. Because of this, many outdoor enthusiasts will start training weeks in advance of a big trip in an effort to lessen the amount of suffering they endure while out on the trail. Now a new app is looking to help with that process, with a goal of making outdoor adventure more fun and accessible.

Available for both iOS and Android, Luvmyhike comes or way courtesy of the Wild Women on Top, an adventure travel company that not only offers great excursions, but excellent tips for how to prepare for those getaways as well. The wisdom imparted on clients over the years is distilled nicely in the app, offering advice on how to better prepare for the next big outing on your list while also adding a bit of adventure to your daily life.

The Luvmyhike app is specifically tailored for those planning a big hike or trekking excursion, such as backpacking the Appalachian Trail or walking the Inca Trail in Peru. That said, it also offers solid fitness advice for any outdoor enthusiast looking to improve their overall health, not just physically, but mentally and spiritually too.

With that in mind, the app features a 12-week fitness program to help users better prepare for their next adventure, whether that’s hiking a local trail or climbing Kilimanjaro in Africa. To achieve that, Luvmyhike’s program motivates adventurers to reach their goal, while also offering inspirational notes, a series of “how to” videos, and more. The workouts are designed to be done outdoors in real world environments, prompting users to leave the gym behind. The app’s workouts have even been tuned to help improve endurance, prepare hikers for trekking at altitude, and get used to carrying a heavy backpack for hours at a time.

The Luvmyhike app comes with a seven-day free trial, but members will have to pay $8 Australian (about $6 U.S.) per week once that period has ended. For more info visit the Luvmyhike website.