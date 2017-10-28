This tiny trailer expands to let you and 3 friends escape to the wilderness

Why it matters to you Lightweight and compact, this is a camping trailer that is easy to transport and store, without compromising on comfort, features, and amenities.

Adventurous travelers looking for the ultimate camper to help them escape to the wilderness will soon have a new option to consider. Taxa Outdoors has announced its latest model – dubbed the Mantis – which promises to deliver comfort, convenience, and efficiency in a lightweight package.

Tipping the scales at just 2,300 pounds and measuring 18 feet in length, the Mantis is light enough to be towed behind even smaller trucks and SUVs. It is so small in fact that it can be easily stored inside a standard-sized garage. Despite its relatively diminutive size, however, the trailer can expand to accommodate its occupants while parked at the campsite. With its pop-up roof in place it offers an interior height of 6 feet, 9 inches in both its kitchen and bathroom areas. It also has enough room to comfortably sleep four adults, with a queen-sized bed in the rear and two large bunk beds out front.

Taxa will ship the camper in two different models – the Camp Mantis and the Trek Mantis. The first of those models is powered entirely by a dual 12-volt battery system that not only runs the integrated refrigerator but can be used to recharge mobile devices and power other small gadgets. The Trek Mantis features the same electrical system, but also comes with a plumbed propane option that provides gas for the two-burner stove, water heater, and a propane-powered refrigerator. Trek owners will also have the option to add a Truma Combi furnace for use on cold weather camping trips. An air conditioning unit is optional on both models.

In addition to having plenty of interior storage space – including a built-in closet – the Mantis also comes equipped with a Thule cargo deck and rack preinstalled on its roof. This gives users the ability to store extra gear on top of the camper even while motoring down the road.

An onboard 30-gallon freshwater tank provides running water to the Mantis’ sink and shower, while used water is collected in a second 30-gallon tank specifically designated for holding gray water. The camper’s toilet employs a Dometic cassette system and an electric flush for safe and sanitary handling of those functions as well.

Pre-orders for the Mantis adventure trailer are being taken now with delivery to be determined by local dealers. Prices start at $32,500.