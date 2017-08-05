The Ultimate Nexus looks small but transforms into a spacious outdoor living space

Why it matters to you Car campers looking for a small trailer that offers plenty of options will love the Ultimate Nexus Teardrop, which comes with a king-size bed, integrated kitchen, and built-in LED lighting.

An Australian company called Ultimate Campers is proving that when it comes to designing camping trailers, size really doesn’t matter. To the casual observer, the company’s new Ultimate Nexus appears to be a camper of diminutive stature but in reality, the trailer transforms into a surprisingly large living space with a few unexpected amenities hidden within.

If you put a ruler to the Ultimate Nexus, you’ll find that it’s just 13.7 feet in length, 6.5 feet wide, and just shy of 6 feet tall. However, the design team at Ultimate managed to squeeze quite a bit of functionality into that tiny space, giving overlanders and car campers an attractive option for their outdoor adventures. For instance, the Nexus’ pop-up tent opens to reveal a roomy, well-ventilated sleeping space that includes a king-size bed — something you wouldn’t expect to find in a trailer this small.

The interior of the Nexus is accessed via a small, folding staircase located at the back of the trailer. Inside, campers find a U-shaped leather lounge area, as well as a cooking galley which comes complete with a two-burner stove, a small fridge, and a fold-out dinner table. Hot and cold water is drawn from the built-in 110-liter water tank and is fed not only to the kitchen sink but the trailer’s forward shower system, as well. Warmth is provided via a gas heating system, while a 160-watt solar panel, coupled with two 100Ah lithium batteries, generates electrical power even when living off the grid.

Ultimate Campers built the Nexus from the ground up specifically for off-road adventures. The camper not only features large 20-inch tires to roll over rough terrain but it also boasts 22 inches of ground clearance. Ultimate even equipped the trailer with heavy duty 4×4 shock absorbers, an independent trailing arm suspension, and long-travel coil springs to provide stability when driving on rough roads or in places where roads don’t exist at all.

While the Nexus might be small in size, its price tag is anything but. The camper starts at roughly $58,400, although additional options such as exterior canvas awnings, a porta-potty, wireless reverse cameras, or a laser projector add additional expenses to the total cost. Those with the cash to spare can enquire with Ultimate using this online form.