AdventureUltra is a USB battery pack for the outdoors that fits in your palm

USB battery pack manufacturer MyCharge has introduced a line of power banks designed specifically for use in the outdoors and other demanding environments. The new Adventure Series includes four models, each of which feature rugged cases and rechargeable batteries of varying size to help keep gadgets powered while you’re on the go. One of those portable chargers stands out from the others thanks to some unique features that will likely make it a favorite among frequent travelers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The AdventureUltra, which features a 13,400 mAh lithium battery, comes equipped with two USB-A (2.4A) and one USB-C (3.0A) ports for recharging smartphones, tablets, and other small electronic devices. As with most power banks these days, the charger is equipped with smart-sensing technology that allows it to automatically detect the fastest possible charging speed to provide just the right amount of energy for the gadget that is plugged into it. This helps prevent overcharging, which could potentially damage a mobile device. It also comes with a built-in LCD screen that indicates the current charge level of the onboard battery and which charging ports are active.

But what really separates the AdventureUltra from most other USB battery packs is that it also comes standard with a built-in AC power outlet. This allows users to power and charge a wider range of electronic devices, including LCD television sets, small laptops, drone batteries, and portable fans. It’s like having a lightweight (1 pound), portable generator that fits right in the palm of your hand.

MyCharge says the AdventureUltra is capable of putting out up to 45 watts of power. That translates to running a 42-inch flat-panel TV for up to three hours at a time, making it a great option for tailgaters. The portable charger is also compatible with laptops like the 12-inch MacBook or notebook/tablet hybrids such as the Microsoft Surface, making it handy for road warriors looking to extend the use of their computers while working remotely.

When creating the AdventureUlta, MyCharge chose to make it rechargeable only with its included AC adapter. That means that if you take it with you on the road, you’ll have to carry this adapter as well, rather than just relying on a standard USB wall adapter as most other power banks do. There is no doubt that using the AC adapter is faster and more efficient, but it would have been nice to have had another option for charging on the road.

The AdventureUltra is available now for $130. Visit MyCharge.com for more information.