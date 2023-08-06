EV Flash Sale: Save on e-bikes, e-mopeds, and even e-go karts

Interest in e-bike deals has steadily been growing as the technology behind these electric vehicles have improved by leaps and bounds. E-bikes, as well as e-mopeds and e-go karts, are increasing in popularity because they can let you get to your destinations quickly — faster than using a regular bicycle, and possibly also quicker than cars because they can weave through traffic. The good models are understandably expensive, but fortunately there are discounts that you can take advantage of. Here are some of the top offers that you can shop right now, but you’ll have to hurry because these probably won’t last long.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter F30 — $400, was $650

The Segway Ninebot KickScooter F30 is an electric scooter that offers a maximum range of 18.6 miles and a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour. There are three riding modes for you to choose from: Eco, Standard, and Sports, all of which are accessible through its LED dashboard. The Segway Ninebot KickScooter F30 also comes with a regenerative braking system that collects energy to give you a boost when needed, and compatibility with the Segway Ninebot app for functions such as monitoring your riding status, locking the electric scooter, and upgrading its firmware, among others.

Segway Ninebot KickScooter G30Max — $700, was $1,000

For longer range and faster top speed, go for the Segway Ninebot KickScooter G30Max, which can run for up to 40.4 miles at up to 18.6 miles per hour. The electric scooter can climb scopes at up to 20% incline, and its rear-wheel drive promises better acceleration, stability, and brakes. It has the same three riding modes of Eco, Standard, and Sports, but it also offers a built-in charger to make it easy to plug in wherever you go. The electric scooter’s 3A fast charging will fully charge it after 6 hours.

Swft Maxx e-moped — $1,200, was $1,900

If you prefer an electric moped as your means of transportation, check out the Swft Maxx e-moped, which offers a maximum distance of up to 38 miles on a single charge and a top speed of up to 19.8 miles per hour. Fully charging the e-moped takes 10 hours, but it comes with a built-in charger so all you need is the outlet where to plug it in. The Swft Maxx e-moped’s brushless motor is quiet and efficient, while its front and rear hydraulics ensure maximum comfort for your daily rides.

Aventon Aventure step-over e-bike — $1,500, was $2,000

The Aventon Aventure step-over e-bike is designed to keep up with your outdoor adventures with its rugged design that includes a front suspension fork, built-in fenders, and 4-inch tires for comfort and stability. The electric bike also comes with an LCD display that shows your speed, battery charge, pedal assist level, and more. The Aventon Aventure offers a maximum operating range of 45 miles, a maximum speed of 28 miles per hour, and a battery charge time of 4.5 hours.

Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro — $2,000, was $2,300

The Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro elevates the go-karting experience with a high-end brushless motor that’s capable of going up to 23 miles per hour with a range of up to 15.5 miles. You’ll still feel your adrenaline pumping with the electric go-kart’s engine sounds simulator that uses its built-in Bluetooth speaker, though you can also use the speaker for your own music. The Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro features a sturdy steel frame and four driving modes with increasing top speeds: Safety, Regular, Sport, and Race.

