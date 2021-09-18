  1. Deals
Amazon is having a (surprise) flash sale on solar generators today

By

No one wants to run out of power in a blackout, especially now that so many of us work from home, that’s why these generator deals are coming at such an important time. Right now, Amazon is offering a flash sale on all kinds of generators; you can save as much as $100 on a brand new generator that can not only provide power in times of need (or just for a cookout) but can provide peace of mind all year round. Check out these deals:

FlashFish 300W Solar Generator 60,000mAh Portable Power Station — $170, was $223

FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator on a white background.

What’s amazing about this solar-powered generator is that it’s not much bigger than your average game console, but it packs an incredible amount of power. With 300W of power, this portable generator can recharge all kinds of household gadgets (fully juiced up, it can charge your MacBook Pro five times, your mini-fridge for five hours, or your 32-inch TV for four hours). And the battery pack can be recharged by the sun (solar panel sold separately), making it ideal for outdoor adventures or camping. Weighing only 5.6 pounds, with a neat, compact design and carrying handle, as well as an AC outlet, two DC ports, USB 1 and 2 ports, this might be the ultimate small-size portable generator.

Progeny 300W Portable Power Station, 299Wh/80818mAh Solar Generator — $206, was $270

Progeny 300W Portable Power Station on a white background.

Slightly more industrial looking than FlashFish’s offering above, the Progeny portable generator has a large battery that can also be charged by solar power, making it an ideal camping or road trip companion. This generator packs enough juice to charge smartphones (3000mah) 25 times, laptops (56wh) four to five times, and keep a mini-fridge going for six to eight hours. It’s versatile, too: unlike the FlashFish, this generator has a USB-C slot, for fast charging of your newer laptops. On top of this, there is an AC outlet, QC 3.0 USB, and even a 5W wireless charger for your phone in case you forget your USB cable. All of this, and it weighs only 7 pounds. Solar panels are sold separately.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500, 518Wh Outdoor Solar Generator — $500, was $600

A bigger, more powerful solar generator, this power station is still portable, but easily the best bet to keep your home running in a power outage. This generator has a 518 watt-hour (24Ah, 21.6V) capacity, which means that it’s got the power to run many appliances at the same time. You can keep your sodas and beer cold in a mini-fridge while you project a movie outdoors. Or, if there’s a power failure, this generator can run the air conditioner while it also supports your devices. This generator has an AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak) for your larger items, like a power bar, fridge, or AC unit. And then there are three USB-A ports, two DC ports, and even a car port. The battery life cycle is always maximized, and it’s portable too, about the size of a basketball, making it easy to toss in the car for a road trip. Solar panels are sold separately.

More generator deals

Never be without power — check out our roundup of the best generator deals below.

With on-page coupon

Puleida Pu600 600W Portable Generator/Power Station

$460 $500
Portable power for camping, tailgating, power outages, and emergencies with 600 watts of juice for your gadgets. Also compatible with a solar panel (sold separately) for recharging in the outdoors. more
Buy at Amazon
With on-page coupon

Puleida Pu300 Portable 300W Rechargeable Generator/Power Station

$200 $350
If you need a compact generator and portable power station for phones, laptops, and even emergency situations, the handy little Puleida Pu300 does the trick. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

BLUETTI AC50S 500Wh Portable Power Station with Solar Panel Included

$659 $699
Great for camping or car trips and tailgating. Power station has two AC outlets and comes with a 120-watt solar panel to recharge from household power and/or solar power. Required cables included. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

OUPES Portable Power Station 600W, Solar Generator with 8 Output Ports

$390 $540
Portable power generator charges with AC, 12V, or solar panels (not included). Max 600-watts via AC, DC, USB A and C, and 12V plugs. Essential in power outages, convenient away from home. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

OUPES Portable 1100w Power Station Solar Mobile Power Generator

$880 $1,000
Portable power generator charges with AC, 12V, or solar panels (not included). Max 1,100-watts via AC, DC, USB A and C, and 12V car plugs. Essential in power outages, convenient away from home. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200P 2000W Backup Battery Pack

$1,599 $1,898
Portable power station and backup battery pack can be charged by AC, 12-volt, or solar panels (sold separately). 2000-watts continous power, 4,800-watt surge max. more
Buy at Amazon

