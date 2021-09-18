Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

No one wants to run out of power in a blackout, especially now that so many of us work from home, that’s why these generator deals are coming at such an important time. Right now, Amazon is offering a flash sale on all kinds of generators; you can save as much as $100 on a brand new generator that can not only provide power in times of need (or just for a cookout) but can provide peace of mind all year round. Check out these deals:

FlashFish 300W Solar Generator 60,000mAh Portable Power Station — $170, was $223

What’s amazing about this solar-powered generator is that it’s not much bigger than your average game console, but it packs an incredible amount of power. With 300W of power, this portable generator can recharge all kinds of household gadgets (fully juiced up, it can charge your MacBook Pro five times, your mini-fridge for five hours, or your 32-inch TV for four hours). And the battery pack can be recharged by the sun (solar panel sold separately), making it ideal for outdoor adventures or camping. Weighing only 5.6 pounds, with a neat, compact design and carrying handle, as well as an AC outlet, two DC ports, USB 1 and 2 ports, this might be the ultimate small-size portable generator.

Progeny 300W Portable Power Station, 299Wh/80818mAh Solar Generator — $206, was $270

Slightly more industrial looking than FlashFish’s offering above, the Progeny portable generator has a large battery that can also be charged by solar power, making it an ideal camping or road trip companion. This generator packs enough juice to charge smartphones (3000mah) 25 times, laptops (56wh) four to five times, and keep a mini-fridge going for six to eight hours. It’s versatile, too: unlike the FlashFish, this generator has a USB-C slot, for fast charging of your newer laptops. On top of this, there is an AC outlet, QC 3.0 USB, and even a 5W wireless charger for your phone in case you forget your USB cable. All of this, and it weighs only 7 pounds. Solar panels are sold separately.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500, 518Wh Outdoor Solar Generator — $500, was $600

A bigger, more powerful solar generator, this power station is still portable, but easily the best bet to keep your home running in a power outage. This generator has a 518 watt-hour (24Ah, 21.6V) capacity, which means that it’s got the power to run many appliances at the same time. You can keep your sodas and beer cold in a mini-fridge while you project a movie outdoors. Or, if there’s a power failure, this generator can run the air conditioner while it also supports your devices. This generator has an AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak) for your larger items, like a power bar, fridge, or AC unit. And then there are three USB-A ports, two DC ports, and even a car port. The battery life cycle is always maximized, and it’s portable too, about the size of a basketball, making it easy to toss in the car for a road trip. Solar panels are sold separately.

More generator deals

Never be without power — check out our roundup of the best generator deals below.



We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations