This top-rated emergency solar generator is only $245 today

Right now, you can buy a Progeny 300W Portable Power Station for just $245 at Amazon, saving you $25 on the usual price. That makes now an ideal time to think about how your camping trip can be improved by a better power station and how you can protect your home from power outages for less. As always though, stock is sure to be limited with these deals so you may want to hit the buy button sooner rather than later so you don’t miss out on this great offer.

Well regarded, the Progeny 300W Portable Power Station hits all the right notes when thinking about what the best portable power stations offer. It has a powerful capacity of 299Wh/80818mAh yet weighs just seven pounds so it’s ideally suited for carrying around with you. It’s powerful enough to charge your smartphone up to 25 times, laptops 4-5 times, and even a mini fridge for 6-18 hours depending on its size. That makes it perfect for camping, road trips, or an emergency power outage.

The Progeny 300W Portable Power Station offers one pure sine wave 110v AC outlet, one car port, plus built-in QC 3.0 USB and USB-C output for added convenience. There’s also a 5w wireless charger on the top of the device so you can easily charge your phone from anywhere, even if you forget your USB cables.

Alongside that, the Progeny 300W Portable Power Station can also be charged with solar power if you purchase the Progeny 120W solar panel, giving you extra juice wherever you are. It’s an ideal way to be extra organized on your travels with the additional flexibility sure to help many people out.

The Progeny 300W Portable Power Station is safe, too, thanks to its battery management system which means it has better battery utilization, overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, and overload protection, along with being able to avoid overheating.

Well designed in every way, the Progeny 300W Portable Power Station is a great addition if you plan on camping or traveling off the beaten path a lot. Normally priced at $270, it’s down to just $245 for a limited time only at Amazon. Buy it now while stocks last.

