  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This solar generator is so cheap today everyone should buy one

By
Jackery solar generator on white background.

If the past two sultry summers taught us one thing, it’s that we never want to be without power — for air conditioning, other appliances, and devices — especially when we need it most. That in itself is a great reason to browse these generator deals. And right now at Amazon, you can score $150 off this Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 Outdoor Solar Generator. It’s down to only $500, and then there’s a coupon to get an extra $50 off its original price of $600. Never be without power again with this amazing deal.

We’ve all been there: Suddenly, the lights and Wi-Fi go out, the TV goes off, and you’re powerless to do anything. Blackouts are a fact of life, but you never need to be without power again with the Portable Power Station Explorer 500 Outdoor Solar Generator from Jackery. It can not only provide important power during blackouts, but it’s incredibly helpful for camping trips and any outdoor activities far from a power source. This is a household essential that you can’t do without, and at this price, there’s no reason not to grab it.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 Outdoor Solar Generator can power all your essential gadgets and appliances for a long, long time. This power station is built with a lithium-ion battery pack within a specifically designed structure built to maximize the power output for the longest amount of time, whether it’s for your home or in the woods. This generator has a 518 watt-hour (24Ah, 21.6V) capacity, which means that it’s got the power to run many appliances at the same time. You can keep your sodas and beer cold in a mini-fridge while you project a movie outdoors. Or, if there’s a power failure, this generator can run the air conditioner while it also supports your TV and radio.

It’s versatile, too. This generator has an AC outlet (110V 500W 1000W Peak) for your larger items, like a power bar, fridge, or AC unit. And then there are three USB-A ports, two DC ports, and even a car port. The generator’s Battery Management System manages each individual cell so that the battery life cycle lasts longer while being pass-through charged. It’s portable, too, about the size of a basketball, making it easy to toss in the car for a road trip. It’s hard to imagine anything more convenient or with more potential to give you peace of mind. Get one while they last.

More generator deals

Never be without power — check out our roundup of the best generator deals below.

With on-page coupon

Puleida Pu600 600W Portable Generator/Power Station

$460 $500
Portable power for camping, tailgating, power outages, and emergencies with 600 watts of juice for your gadgets. Also compatible with a solar panel (sold separately) for recharging in the outdoors. more
Buy at Amazon
With on-page coupon

Puleida Pu300 Portable 300W Rechargeable Generator/Power Station

$200 $350
If you need a compact generator and portable power station for phones, laptops, and even emergency situations, the handy little Puleida Pu300 does the trick. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

BLUETTI AC50S 500Wh Portable Power Station with Solar Panel Included

$659 $699
Great for camping or car trips and tailgating. Power station has two AC outlets and comes with a 120-watt solar panel to recharge from household power and/or solar power. Required cables included. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

OUPES Portable 1100w Power Station Solar Mobile Power Generator

$880 $1,000
Portable power generator charges with AC, 12V, or solar panels (not included). Max 1,100-watts via AC, DC, USB A and C, and 12V car plugs. Essential in power outages, convenient away from home. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

OUPES Portable Power Station 600W, Solar Generator with 8 Output Ports

$390 $540
Portable power generator charges with AC, 12V, or solar panels (not included). Max 600-watts via AC, DC, USB A and C, and 12V plugs. Essential in power outages, convenient away from home. more
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

BLUETTI Portable Power Station AC200P 2000W Backup Battery Pack

$1,599 $1,898
Portable power station and backup battery pack can be charged by AC, 12-volt, or solar panels (sold separately). 2000-watts continous power, 4,800-watt surge max. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Battlefield 2042 officially delayed following earlier rumors

Renewal Battlefield 2042 Map

Apple iPhone 13 buying guide: Release date, price, specs — everything we know

Person using the all new iPhone 13.

The best Trinkets in Deathloop

Colt sneaks up on a group of enemies in Deathloop.

Everything we know about Battlefield 2042

A helicopter dives into a fiery battle in Battlefield 2042.

How to listen to Roku TV with your headphones

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K Headphone Edition

Best cheap wireless keyboard deals for September 2021

keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard

Best cheap wireless headphone deals for September 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2

Best cheap AirPods deals for September 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap projector deals for September 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review

Best desktop monitor deals for September 2021

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

The best Walmart TV deals for September 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 13 Pro Camera: Which model is best for you?

iPhone 13 Pro Camera

Best cheap QLED TV deals for September 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720