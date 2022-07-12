Just because Prime Day is an Amazon event does not mean that Amazon is the only place where you can find Prime Day deals or solar generator deals. In fact, Prime has inspired countless other retailers to hold their best deals of the season right at the same time, which is why right now some of the best solar generator deals we’ve seen all year are happening right now, too. The biggest names in solar are competing with Amazon for your business during Prime Day, so keep reading to check out all of the solar generator Prime day deals that going on today.

EcoFlow DELTA + 110W Solar Panel — $1,299, was $1,798

Why Buy

Recharges up to 80% in one hour

Six AC outlets

Powers up to 13 devices simultaneously

Solar power is portable and durable

Whether your plans are to stay charged up on the go or stay prepared for whatever may come your way while you’re at home, EcoFlow has got you covered. Generators powered by solar power are an eco-friendly, reliable power source that can easily accompany you anywhere from the great outdoors to your own living room. The EcoFlow DELTA + 110W Solar Panel helps you take preparedness to the next level, no matter where you go.

The EcoFlow DELTA Power Station is cutting-edge in battery-powered generator technology, and it’s compatible with a wide range of devices. You’ll be able to stay totally powered up whenever and wherever you roam. The EcoFlow DELTA Power Station is able to recharge anywhere from 0-80%, depending on the power source you choose, within one hour. That said, the fastest way to recharge it is by solar or your car. It features six AC outlets for a total of 1800W and 1260Wh capacity. Best of all, it can power up to 13 different devices all at the same time. This thing is really, really powerful!

The EcoFlow 110W Solar Panel Charger allows you to stay off the grid altogether. Made from incredibly efficient monocrystalline silicon cells, the solar panel charger can recharge your DELTA as well as your electric devices, and it will keep your devices running when you connect them to the portable power station. The EcoFlow 110W is compatible with most generators, and it’s portable and foldable with an easy-to-use kickstand panel. Best of all, it’s incredibly durable and waterproof.

The combination of the EcoFlow DELTA Power Station and the EcoFlow 110W Solar Panel Charger is ideal for so many situations, including power outages, outdoor excursions, and professional work. Power anything from a basic lightbulb to a CPAP machine to a hair dryer at home, or charge your phone, laptop, or camera living off the grid. You can also power an air fryer, electric grill, circular saw… if it’s got power, then EcoFlow is prepared to give you the jolt you need.

OUPES 1200W Solar Powered Generator — $1,105, was $1,500

Why Buy

Provides 2,500+ cycle life

Three AC Outlets

Recharges fully by solar panels in eight hours

Large 4.5-inch LCD Display

If you’re looking to relocate off the grid, whether it’s for the short term or for years to come, Oupes makes some of the best outdoor power gear your money can buy. Oupes makes several different models of solar powered generator, depending on what your needs may be, and then Oupes 1200W Solar Powered Generator is a great place to start.

The Oupes 1200W Solar Powered Generator has, as per its name, 1200W of continuous output and is ready to take on all of your portable power needs and was made to withstand both outdoor adventures and at home use. It features a LiFePO4 Battery, which provides over 2,500 cycle life, which is six times that of standard lithium batteries. It has three pure sine wave AC outlets that offer 1200W of running wattage, as well as two USB 3.0 plugs. it was built to charge all of the things that matter most, like CPAP machines, phones, lights, and mini refrigerators.

The 1200W Solar Powered Generator has MPPT technology, which ensures that the Oupes Solar 1200 has a higher PV recharging rate. You can also recharge it by way of the wall outlet or your car. Best of all it, it works without any bothering noise and requires zero fuel or gasoline. You can get yours set up in less than 30 seconds and it will be ready right away to provide eco-friendly power regardless of the situation. It can power up to 10 devices at the same time and features a beautiful 4.5-inch LCD display, which shows the input/output wattage so you can easily see how much power you’ve used as well as the amount that’s left, even in the dark.

Not only can the Oupes 1200W power all of your devices, but in a pinch it could even provide a viable backup for your electric vehicle. Oupes Solar Panels use monocrystalline solar cell technology, which maximize efficiency compared to other solar panels. You can recharge the entire battery in six to eight hours using solar panels, which is the most eco-friendly way to power your gear on the go. Use the exclusive code PrimeSales at checkout for 15% off.

OUPES 1800W Solar Powered Generator — $1,800, was $2,500

Why Buy

Six protection modules

Offers up to seven days of power supply

Recharges up to 80% by solar panels within three hours

Charge 10 devices simultaneously

Take everything we love about the Oupes 1200W Solar Powered Generator and take it up a notch and that’s how you’ll get the Oupes 1800W Solar Powered Generator. This generator takes the definition of power to a whole new level. It provides 1488Wh of power with 1800W continuous output, which handles even the most substantial portable power needs. Thanks to its LiFeP04 battery, you’ll get six times the lifespan of standard lithium batteries.

The Oupes 1800W Solar Powered Generator has thermal and chemical stability that improves battery safety and provides lasting power for both outdoor activities and use in your own home. It features six protection modules, including an industry-leading battery management system, or BMS. It offers overcharge protection, short circuit protection, overdischarge protection, over current protection, short voltage protection, and temperature control, all of which are essential to ensuring that your solar generator is one that you can rely on. The worst situation to be in would be finding yourself out of power and reliant on a generator that shorts out or breaks.

The 1800w Solar Powered Generator is known for recharging super fast. It can be 0-80% recharged by four solar panels within three hours or fully recharged from two AC wall outlets in four hours. It’s important to keep in mind that the actual recharging time will depend greatly on temperature, weather, and the environment. Also, you must always take basic safety precautions into consideration. When light is weak, it is strongly recommended that you don’t use solar panels for recharging, so you should have a backup plan for sure.

No matter how the road unfolds, the Oupes 18ooW Solar Powered generator is ready to traverse it with you. Best of all, you can count on Oupes to provide eco-friendly power no matter where you go. Use the exclusive code PrimeSales at checkout for 15% off.

