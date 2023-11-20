There’s a huge Black Friday sale on Thule roof cargo boxes

It’s the season for car travel, and with the whole family packed inside one vehicle, it can be difficult getting the rest of your critical belongings (such as bikes and kayaks) to your destination. In theory, you could buy a larger car. Many families get a minivan for the explicit purpose of relieving this kind of pressure. But that’s pretty extreme when you could simply expand the storage space of your current car. And with Black Friday sales like this one, putting dozens of Thule rooftop cargo boxes on big discounts, now is a good time to consider doing so. We’re seeing deals were you could save $100 (or even more) or Thule rooftop cargo boxes and accessories. Just tap the button below to access the curated collection, then keep reading for our take in how to shop the sale.

Why you should shop the Thule rooftop cargo box sale

One of the first things we want you to know before you shop the Thule collection is some features that aren’t immediately apparent just by looking at the cargo boxes. For example, you may be highly concerned about driving off and having your belongings (including embarrassing items like underwear) go everywhere because the box flies open. Thule boxes, however, typically snap shut with an audible click. You know your items are secure. Alternatively, items like their cargo box have a “comfort key” that cannot be removed until all locking points are secured. While we hesitate to say these securing systems are completely idiot-proofing, they should give you a great sense of calm.

It is admittedly hard to divine what you, in particular, need to carry when you’re traveling. It’s why we recommend shopping the sale yourself (there aren’t that many items on sale) but we are seeing some products that make sense for certain categories of buyers. For outdoor sports enthusiasts, the carries 5-7 pairs of skis or 3-5 snowboards, while these are made for kayaks. Meanwhile, this will keep your belongings safe and dry.

In other words, if you have something you want to transport and you’re willing to stick it outside of your vehicle, the Thule rooftop cargo Amazon Black Friday sale likely has a solution for you. Tap the button below to see the curated collection:

