One of the most rewarding parts of covering Black Friday deals is finding something a truly low price that can help our readers get out of a jam. Such is the way with this Milwaukee M18 Inflator, which will inflate your tires to a precise PSI at the touch of a button. This device is perfect for people that already own one of Milwaukee’s M18 tool batteries, which is what it uses, but (we’ll soon see) it is also a fantastic entry point into using Milwaukee cordless power tools. Normally the Milwaukee M18 Inflator is $310, but you can get one now for $128. That’s a savings of $182. Tap the button below to grab one quickly, while they’re still in stock, or keep reading for why we like it.

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M18 Inflator

First and foremost, the Milwaukee M18 Inflator provides an easy way for you to inflate your tires in a pinch or awkward situation. It is particularly great for the tires of riding lawnmowers. They tend to be awkward to get to the gas station or other place where you traditionally inflate tires and would be a pain to hand inflate. Usage of the machine is simple. Insert an M18 Milwaukee battery, set the desired PSI for the deflated tire, connect to the tire and wait until it is done inflating. The Milwaukee M18 Inflator will stop pumping air automatically once the ideal PSI is achieved. When you’re done, the Milwaukee M18 Inflator is small and easy to tuck away, being about the size of a lunchbox.

One step from the above might’ve made you flinch if you aren’t a frequent power tool user. And that’s the part where you insert the M18 Milwaukee battery, which doesn’t come with the inflator. Normally, this would make sense as buying a battery for just one tool is hard to justify. However, with deals on a or bringing these items to less than the savings on the inflator, you can buy the Milwaukee M18 Inflator and a battery together for less than the inflator’s original cost. Who knows, maybe now you’ll be inclined to start getting other and become a DIY pro.

And now you can see why we’re so excited about this Amazon Black Friday deal. Once again, while this Black Friday deal lasts, you can get a Milwaukee M18 Inflator for just $128. That’s $182 down from its usual $310.

