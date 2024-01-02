It’s winter, which means flat tires can sneak up on you at any moment. This is especially true if your work from home lifestyle has made daily driving unnecessary. But what do you do when you find your tire flat? Driving down to the local gas station or repair shop to get your tire pumped up sort of defeats the point. Changing to your spare is a super hassle and, do you just change it back once you get to the air pump? Likewise, a tow truck is super excessive. What you really need is a personal tire inflator, like this one offered by Milwaukee tools, currently sitting at 52% off. It’s usually $310, but is now at $148, or $162 off. Keep reading for more info about it and how it can solve your winter (and summer and fall and spring) tire-related woes or tap the button below to check it out for yourself.

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M18 Inflator

The Milwaukee M18 Inflator is a quick tool to use and takes a lot of the guesswork out of tire pumping. Unlike a lot of products, it isn’t jam-packed with redundant or rarely used features to bloat the price, instead focusing on your simple needs. First, it automatically checks the current pressure of tires it connects to. Then, if needed, you can set it to fill to a desired, set, pressure and it will do so, stopping when done. And that’s it, no extra fooling around or apps to check or subscriptions, etc. that come with so many products today. It will work perfect with your riding lawn mowers, trucks, and bikes.

What you will need for the Milwaukee M18 Inflator is a Milwaukee M18 battery and charger. If you already have one, you’ll know that the M18 is a versatile battery used in a ton of Milwaukee tools and accessories. On the other hand, if you’re not yet an M18 owner, now is a good chance to get started with the series. We recommend the following pathways to entry:

Milwaukee M18 Starter Set —

Milwaukee M18 2-Battery Starter Set —

Milwaukee M18 Drill/Driver + Battery Set (Great value) —

Already have your battery situation sorted? Great! Just tap the button below to add the Milwaukee M18 Inflator to your setup. Remember, it is 52% off at the moment, dropping the price down to $148 from its usual $310. That’s a savings of $162 awaiting you if you just tap the button below.

Editors' Recommendations