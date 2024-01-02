 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This popular Milwaukee tire inflator is 52% off right now

John Alexander
By
Milwaukee M18 Inflator connected to a van tire.
.

It’s winter, which means flat tires can sneak up on you at any moment. This is especially true if your work from home lifestyle has made daily driving unnecessary. But what do you do when you find your tire flat? Driving down to the local gas station or repair shop to get your tire pumped up sort of defeats the point. Changing to your spare is a super hassle and, do you just change it back once you get to the air pump? Likewise, a tow truck is super excessive. What you really need is a personal tire inflator, like this one offered by Milwaukee tools, currently sitting at 52% off. It’s usually $310, but is now at $148, or $162 off. Keep reading for more info about it and how it can solve your winter (and summer and fall and spring) tire-related woes or tap the button below to check it out for yourself.

Why you should buy the Milwaukee M18 Inflator

The Milwaukee M18 Inflator is a quick tool to use and takes a lot of the guesswork out of tire pumping. Unlike a lot of products, it isn’t jam-packed with redundant or rarely used features to bloat the price, instead focusing on your simple needs. First, it automatically checks the current pressure of tires it connects to. Then, if needed, you can set it to fill to a desired, set, pressure and it will do so, stopping when done. And that’s it, no extra fooling around or apps to check or subscriptions, etc. that come with so many products today. It will work perfect with your riding lawn mowers, trucks, and bikes.

What you will need for the Milwaukee M18 Inflator is a Milwaukee M18 battery and charger. If you already have one, you’ll know that the M18 is a versatile battery used in a ton of Milwaukee tools and accessories. On the other hand, if you’re not yet an M18 owner, now is a good chance to get started with the series. We recommend the following pathways to entry:

  • Milwaukee M18 Starter Set —
  • Milwaukee M18 2-Battery Starter Set —
  • Milwaukee M18 Drill/Driver + Battery Set (Great value) —

Already have your battery situation sorted? Great! Just tap the button below to add the Milwaukee M18 Inflator to your setup. Remember, it is 52% off at the moment, dropping the price down to $148 from its usual $310. That’s a savings of $162 awaiting you if you just tap the button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Tesla Cybertruck: rumored price, release date, specs and more
Tesla's Cybertruck.

The Tesla Cybertruck is finally here ... kind of. Tesla has finally started delivering the truck to customers -- however, so far, only 10 customers have gotten one for themselves, and it remains to be seen how quickly Tesla can ramp up production.

First introduced in 2019, the Tesla Cybertruck is unlike any pickup we've ever seen. It's electric, which isn't entirely unusual and frankly expected from Tesla, but its futuristic design makes it stand out from everything else on the road. Whether that's a good or a bad thing is a matter of personal preference.

Read more
Latest Tesla recall shows a need for better nomenclature
Tesla Autopilot

Tesla has been forced to “recall” some 2 million cars — pretty much all of them in the U.S. and Canada — because of problems with the “Autosteer” feature, which more often than not is incorrectly referred to as “Autopilot.” But before you get a picture of endless lines of four-wheeled Elon babies waiting outside Tesla repair centers, it’s worth considering the following:

There are recalls, and then there are recalls. Here, according to the National High Transportation Safety Administration, is what Tesla is dealing with:

Read more
Beleaguered robotaxi startup Cruise lays off quarter of workforce
A Cruise autonomous car.

Beleaguered autonomous car startup Cruise has laid off 900 workers, equal to about a quarter of its workforce. The news comes a day after nine executives were also dismissed.

The General Motors-backed firm has suffered a series of setbacks in recent months, triggered by an accident on the streets of San Francisco in October when one of its self-driving cars came to a halt on top of a woman, pinning her to the ground just moments after she’d been hit by a human-driven car.

Read more