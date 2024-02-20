Whether you’re a rider of one of the best electric bikes or get around town with the bulkier tires of a car, truck, or SUV, a portable tire inflator is something to keep close by. Portable tire inflators are unobtrusive, affordable, and pretty easy to keep on hand no matter what your vehicle of choice may be. The best portable tire inflators can easily get you out of a jam should you manage a flat tire somewhere, and with so many on the market we decided to track down which portable tire inflators we think are the best. Reading onward you’ll find models by Milwaukee, Craftsman, and DeWalt, as well as our selections for the best portable tire inflators for a number of different needs.

The best portable tire inflators in 2024

Milwaukee M18

Best portable tire inflator overall

Pros Cons Name brand quality Battery not included Fast inflation Accessories included

The best portable tire inflator overall is the Milwaukee M18, a super popular tire inflator that comes in at just the right size for portability. It’s capable of topping off 33-inch light truck tires in under one minute, which also makes this one of the fastest portable tire inflators on the market. It’s optimized for passenger, light truck, and other medium duty tires, and it comes with access such as an all brass schrader chuck, inflation needle, inflator nozzle, and presta chuck.

Specifications

Power source Battery powered Decibel level 26 dB

Craftsman V20

Best portable tire inflator for home use

Pros Cons Name brand quality Battery not included Three power sources Low volume output

Similarly to Milwaukee, Craftsman is a name recognized the world over. It has long made premium tools, and with the V20 makes a great portable tire inflator for use just about anywhere. It has a low volume output that allows it to quickly inflate anything from a flat tire to an air mattress. It also has three different power modes, so you can run it on a charged up battery from your vehicle or you can plug it into the wall for use around the house.

Specifications

Power source Battery, AC wall plug, 12-volt car adapter plug

DeWalt 20V Max

Best portable tire inflator for durability

Pros Cons Name brand quality Loud Rugged design High volume inflation

DeWalt is one of the most recognized brands in power tools, and its Max lineup of tools offers one of the best portable tire inflators on the market. The DeWalt 20V Max tire inflator is about as rugged as they come, with heavy duty rubber feet and a tough design. It also has convenient onboard accessory storage and an LED light that can come in handy if you happen to land a flat tire in the middle of the night.

Specifications

Power source Battery powered Decibel level 92 dB

Airmoto tire inflator

Best small portable tire inflator

Pros Cons Compact design Relatively loud Precision accuracy up to 120 PSI Inflates anything

If you’re looking for a portable tire inflator you can toss in your backpack for bike rides or otherwise keep close by no matter where you may be, the Airmoto portable tire inflator is the one for you. It’s quick and accurate, and can fill up a vehicle’s tires in just minutes with precision accuracy up to 120 PSI. It includes three attachments and an air hose, making it the go-to portable tire inflator for cars, SUVs, motorcycles, bikes, and even sports equipment like basketballs.

Specifications

Power source Battery powered Decibel level 78 dB

Denvix tire inflator

Best portable tire inflator for fast charging

Pros Cons Compact design Relatively loud Super fast inflation times Fast-charging technology

It can be somewhat easy to nail down the best portable tire inflators when it comes to filling something up with air, but when it comes to charging that tire inflator back up, the best option is going to be the Denvix portable tire inflator. It comes equipped with 45-watt charging power, which allows for a charging speed three times faster than most portable tire inflators. Just 10 minutes of charging will give you enough power to inflate a tire. Tire inflation itself is fast as well with the Denvix tire inflator, as it offers inflation speeds up to twice as fast as its competitors.

Specifications

Power source Battery powered Decibel level 80 dB

How we chose these best portable tire inflators

When shopping for one of the best portable tire inflators there’s certain things you want to ensure you’re getting regardless of which one you choose. Things like durability, size, and ensuring you aren’t just purchasing another piece of cheap electronics are paramount. Nobody ever wants to need a portable tire inflator, but if the time comes it’s important to know you can count on the one you’ve chosen.

Durability

Whether you’re looking to add a portable tire inflator to your vehicle’s trunk, your garage, or even a construction site, it’s important it can hold up in the conditions you plan to throw at it. Each of our selections for the best portable tire inflators in 2024 were selected with a good look over for durability. And while certain portable tire inflators will be more rugged than others depending on their intended use, all of our selections should hold up well in most situations.

Size

A portable tire inflator isn’t going to do anyone much good if it isn’t portable. Larger air compressors exist for larger such jobs, but a portable tire inflator needs to be something with more than stationary intentions. Each of our selections for the best portable tire inflators was considered with the ability to move around in mind. And while they range in size from portable tire inflators that can fit in a car trunk to portable tire inflators that can fit in your back pocket, they are all handheld or smaller.

Quality

With so many cheap electronics out there these days, it can be easy to accidentally purchase something that may not hold up to your standards. You need to know a tire inflator will be ready to save the day in the event you have a tire go flat, or in the event you need a little air in the basketball or riding lawnmower tires. We chose the best portable tire inflators by looking at brands we know to be of quality and highly regarded amongst its customer base, ensuring you’re purchasing something you can rely on should you purchase one of our selections for the best portable tire inflators in 2024.

