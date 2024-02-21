 Skip to main content
The 4 best portable jump starters for cars in 2024

Andrew Morrisey
By

A proper backup situation is good to have around any time you hit the road, and something to keep in the trunk alongside one of the best portable tire inflators is a portable jump starter. You never know when cold weather, inadvertently leaving the dome light on, or plain old Father Time can leave you with a dead battery. Ensuring you have one of the best portable jump starters can save you in just such a jam, which is why we’ve rounded up what we feel are the best portable jump starters in 2024.

The best portable jump starters in 2024

  • Buy the if you want the best portable jump starter overall.
  • Buy the if you want the best portable jump starter runner-up.
  • Buy the if you want the best portable jump starter and tire inflator combo.
  • Buy the if you want the best portable jump starter for cheap.

Noco Boost HD GB70

Best portable jump starter overall

The Noco Boost HD GB70 portable jump starter against a white background.
Noco
Pros Cons
Safe and easy to use Somewhat expensive
Advanced design
Can charge almost anything

The Noco Boost HD GB70 is the best portable jump starter simply because it’s the most versatile. It’s incredibly capable while jump starting a car, providing a peak output of 2,000 amps. It also stores a ton of power and it’s able to handle up to 40 jump starts on a single charge. It’s rated for gasoline engines up to 8.0-liters and diesel engines up to 6.0-liters. The Noco Boos HD GB70 can also charge smaller devices like smartphones and tablets, and it has a flashlight built-in.

Specifications
Peak output 2,000 amps
Weight 5 pounds

Clore Jump-N-Carry JNC660

Best portable jump starter runner-up

The Clore Jump-N-Carry JNC660 portable jump starter connected to a truck battery.
Clore
Pros Cons
Built-in automatic charger Bulkier than many portable jump starters
46-inch heavy-duty cables
DC outlet for 12-volt accessories

The Clore Jump-N-Carry makes a great play to be the best portable jump starter, and the only thing holding it back is that there are many smaller options on the market. Even so, this portable jump starter is by no means large, and it has a lot of features that might make it many people’s preference for the best portable jump starter. It has 46-inch heavy duty cables, a voltmeter that provides the charge status of the onboard battery, and a DC outlet that allows you to plug in 12-volt accessories for charging.

Specifications
Peak output 1,700 amps
Weight 18 pounds

DeWalt digital portable power station

Best portable jump starter and tire inflator combo

The DeWalt digital portable power station connected to a vehicle's battery.
DeWalt
Pros Cons
Name brand quality Bulkier than many portable jump starters
Rugged design
Also a tire inflator

DeWalt is one of the premier names in power tools, and the brand recognition may draw many to this portable jump starter. It clocks in with a peak output of 1,400 amps and 700 instant starting amps. It also has a built-in USB port for charging electronic devices. This is a good portable charger to keep around the garage or the construction site, but it’s made all the better for keeping close to your vehicle because it isn’t just a jump starter. The DeWalt digital portable power station is also a tire inflator, as it has a 120 PSI digital compressor as part of the package.

Specifications
Peak output 1,400 amps
Weight 17.5 pounds

Yaber jump starter

Best cheap portable jump starter

The Yaber portable jump starter against a white background.
Yaber
Pros Cons
Affordable price Cheap cables and connectors
Three LED light modes
Ultimate portability

The Yaber jump starter is the best cheap portable jump starter option available because it manages to provide quite a bit of quality at a very reasonable price. Its peak output is 1,500 amps, which is comparable to what you’ll find among our other selections for the best portable jump starters. But it also comes in a super portable frame and can still start gasoline engines up to 7.0-liters and diesel engines up to 5.5-liters. It has a built-in light with several different modes as well.

Specifications
Peak output 1,500 amps
Weight 11.5 ounces

How we chose these best portable jump starters

We’ve had our fair share of dead batteries, and have had to put some portable jump starters to use because of it. This experience went into our considerations for the best portable jump starters, and came in as some handy knowledge when laying out our top traits of the best portable jump starters.

Portability

A portable jump starter isn’t going to do anyone much good if it’s too large to keep in your vehicle or too cumbersome to easily retrieve when it’s needed. All of the products we considered for the best portable jump starters needed to have some semblance ease both when moving from one place to another and when putting it to use on your vehicle’s battery.

Quality

Quality is the number one factor we considered when choosing the best portable jump starters. If you’re having to put a jump starter to use, chances are you’re already in a jam. There’s no worse time for a jump starter not to work than when you’re already staring a dead battery in the eye. Our selections for the best portable jump starters were made with trust in the brand name and thousands of high quality user reviews behind them.

Power

Every portable jump starter on the market is going to be able to handle a few jumps here and there, but the best portable jump starters need to provide more than that. When making our selections we gave favor to portable jump starters that showed consistency with their output and longevity in how many jump starts they can handle before needing to be charged up again. As well, with nearly everyone having chargeable devices on them at all times, portable jump starters with connections for charging up those devices got some bonus points.

