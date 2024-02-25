The 5 best car subscription services in 2024

Owning and leasing a vehicle used to be the two primary ways to get behind the wheel. However, that’s starting to change with the advent of car subscription services. These plans essentially take leasing to the extreme, covering every aspect of car ownership aside from the cost of fuel. That means you won’t have to worry about unexpected expenses related to insurance or maintenance, as your single monthly payment takes care of all those headaches.

If you plan on driving a single vehicle for a long time, owning a car is undoubtedly a more frugal option. After all, there’s nothing better for your wallet than having a paid off car. But if you can’t be bothered to worry about the stresses of modern car ownership — or you love checking out a new vehicle every few months — car subscription plans are a nice alternative.

Here’s a look at the five best car subscription services of 2024. These cover a variety of budgets and car types, and they include everything from the iconic Porsche 911 to the frugal Toyota Prius. They also come with plenty of customization options, making it easy to build a plan that fits your needs.

The best car subscription services in 2024

Hertz My Car

The overall best car subscription service

Pros Cons Multiple pricing tiers Not always accepting new members Tons of vehicle options 2,000 monthly miles

The Hertz My Car subscription service is incredibly popular with shoppers. In fact, it’s so popular that the company is often at capacity — meaning you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for the next time availability opens up. Because you can’t just hop online and sign up, Hertz My Car isn’t ideal for folks who need a car in the next few days. But if you’re willing to wait while Hertz extends the program, you’ll get a lot of great features.

The service is offered in three tiers, starting at $599 per month for economy, compact, and mid-size vehicles. The small SUV, small truck, and full-size sedan tier is $999 per month while the regular SUV, large trucks, and luxury sedan tier costs $1,399. Those are all reasonable prices compared to other subscription services, and the fact that these include insurance, maintenance, the option to exchange your vehicle twice a month, and access to Sirius XM radio makes them incredibly compelling.

Plenty of cars are included in those tiers, such as the Mazda 3, Toyota Tacoma, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford F-150, and Cadillac CTS. The selection of cars is impressive, and it should be easy to find something that fits your needs. And since you can swap your cars out frequently, you can easily go from driving a compact car in the city to a massive SUV for a lengthy roadtrip. If you’re interested in the service, be sure to stay alert for the next time registration opens.

Specifications Vehicle options Mazda 3, Toyota Tacoma, Cadillac CTS, etc. Included features Insurance, roadside assistance, maintenance, Sirius XM, etc. Pricing Starts at $599 per month

Porsche Drive

The best car subscription service for sports cars

Pros Cons Access to iconic cars Expensive Complimentary delivery and pick-up Limited miles Two subscription tiers

If you want to get behind the wheel of a sports car, the Porsche Drive subscription is a great option. Its limited to only vehicles in the Porsche catalog, but with options like the 911, Macan, Cayenne, and Panamera, there are plenty of great cars to choose from.

Two pricing tiers are available with Porsche Drive. The most affordable option is the Single-Vehicle Subscription at $1,800 per month, which lets you drive a single car for the entire month. At the end of the month, you can keep driving it or swap it out for a new model. The other option is the Multi-Vehicle Subscription for $4,000 per month, which lets you change cars as much as you’d like. That’s a pretty hefty price tag — but having the option to jump into another Porsche whenever you want is mighty appealing.

Other limitations include a base mileage of 1,500 per month and pricing that changes based on which vehicle you choose. So while pricing starts at $1,800, expect to pay more for its most desirable vehicles.

Specifications Vehicle options Macan, Cayenne, Panamera, 911, etc. Included features Insurance, roadside assistance, maintenance, concierge service Pricing Starts at $1,800 per month

Care By Volvo

The best luxury car subscription service

Pros Cons Access to Volvo SUV lineup Limited 1,250 monthly miles Premium equipment options Expensive Additional wheel and tire protection

The Care By Volvo subscription service is pretty simple. There are less than a dozen vehicles to chose from — all of which are SUVs — but many of them come with the most premium equipment packages available. That means you’ll have access to the best models and best trims available, providing you with a luxurious alternative to a traditional lease.

Volvo is known for giving drivers peace of mind when behind the wheel, as they’re often regarded as one of the safest car manufacturers. That peace of mind continues with its subscription service, which includes insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, and additional coverage for wheel and tire protection. That means you’ll only be on the hook for your monthly payment and fuel costs.

Plans start at $833 for the XC40 Plus, which is a bit expensive. You’re also limited to just 1,250 miles per month. But if you want a straightforward subscription plan that’ll get you behind the wheel of some of the most luxurious cars on the road, Care By Volvo is worth a closer look.

Specifications Vehicle options XC40, XC60, XC90 Included features Insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance Pricing Starts at $833 per month

SimpleCar

The best affordable car subscription service

Pros Cons Simple, transparent pricing Only Prius models available Cancel any time Limited customization options Great mpg

SimpleCar doesn’t offer nearly as many options as others on this list. In fact, the only decision you’ll have to make is whether you want a 3rd Gen Prius or a 4th Gen Prius. Beyond that, everything else is pretty much locked in — making this a great option if you don’t want to deal with hidden fees and just need a reliable car and an affordable plan.

Pricing starts at $599 for a 3rd Gen Prius and $699 for a 4th Gen Prius. You can cancel or change your plan at any time, making it easy to upgrade or downgrade without any fuss. Plans come with insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, doorstep delivery, toll road access, and the option to add additional drivers. You’ll even be automatically enrolled in SimpleCar’s gas rebate program, saving you $0.15 on 25 gallons of gas each month.

Of course, not everyone wants a Prius. And even though it’s affordable for a subscription plan, it might be hard to stomach paying $599 for what’s essentially an economy car. But if you don’t want the hassle of paying for insurance or keeping up with maintenance, SimpleCar offers a great way to get on the road.

Specifications Vehicle options Prius Included features Insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance, toll road access Pricing Starts at $599 per month

Sixt Plus

The most versatile car subscription service

Pros Cons Tons of vehicle options Add-on features can be expensive Great pricing Limited locations Flexible mileage options

Though it’s not widely available, Sixt offers impressive flexibility to members. You’ll be able to choose from a wide range of vehicles that run the gamut from a Hyundai Kona to a BMW 2 Series, making it easy to find something that fits your personality.

Sixt also comes with reasonable base prices. The aforementioned Kona starts at just $449 per month, while the BMW 2 Series is $789. However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. Plans typically only come with 1,000-mile allotments and no protection plans — and adding these features will raise your price by hundreds of dollars. Still, the flexibility is great, and it gives you more options than most of its competitors.

If Sixt is available in your city, it’s definitely worth considering. Its vehicle selection is among the best of all subscription plans, its prices are reasonable, and there’s no shortage of ways to personalize your plan. Best of all, you can cancel on a monthly basis, so you won’t be on the hook for a lengthy contract.

Specifications Vehicle options Hyundai Ioniq 5, Toyota RAV4, BMW X3, Tesla Model 3, etc. Included features Roadside assistance, maintenance Pricing Starts at $449 per month

How we chose the best car subscription services

There’s a surprising number of car subscription services available in 2024 — and the number seems to grow larger each month. However, not all of them are worth your time or money. Here’s a look at how we chose the best car subscription services.

Pricing and included features

Car subscription services are quite expensive, but when you look at everything included with your fees, they start to make a bit more sense. Most services include maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance, which are all enticing features. Subscription services that offer these perks at reasonable prices are easier to recommend than plans lacking these amenities

Flexibility

Part of the allure of car subscription services is that you can swap out your ride at regular intervals. Some let you change cars every month, while others might make you wait longer or charge additional fees. You’ll also want an enticing roster of vehicles to choose from — but if the catalog is small, it should at least be affordable and offer you other ways to customize your service.

No hidden fees

Many car subscription services will charge you for going over your allotted monthly mileage and tack on activation fees when joining. These are hard to avoid, but services that are transparent about pricing and don’t try to nickel and dime you are much preferred over the alternatives.

Locations

The availability of car subscription services varies based on location. People in cities like Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles should have no problems finding a dealer, while folks in small towns might need to drive a bit to find a place to pick up their vehicles. We looked for plans that are widely available throughout many parts of the country.

