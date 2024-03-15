 Skip to main content
Alpine sale: Up to $160 off speakers and subs for your car

If you’re looking to kit your car out with some superior speakers or a subwoofer, Crutchfield is the place to go today. Right now, there’s a huge sale on Alpine subwoofers and speakers with nearly 50 different items forming the sale. As there are so many options, the best idea is to hit the button below to see what’s around. If you don’t know where to start though, read on while we take you through some great items in the sale.

What to shop for in the Alpine sale

Buying the best aftermarket car speakers are important for anyone who spends a lot of time on the road and is currently dealing with a mediocre sound system. One good starting point in the Alpine sale is the 2-way speakers for $104 instead of $130. You get two 2-way speakers with a polypropylene/glass fiber/mica woofer with a specialized rubber surround. There’s a one-inch silk dome tweeter with speakers able to handle up to 80 watts RMS with 240 watts peak power. The grilles aren’t included but the factor ones should be fine for most purposes.

Another option is the current top seller — the for $30 off so they’re down to $130 from $150. The 2-way component speaker system has a 6-1/2-inch glass-fiber woofer cone with High-Amplitude Multi-Roll surround along with a 1-inch silk dome tweeter with threaded removable housing.

If you want to keep costs down with your upgrades, there’s always the for $72 for the pair instead of $90. The pair of 1-inch silk dome tweeters with in-line passive crossovers, and swivel flush-mount hardware which is included. For a subwoofer, consider the for $80 instead of $100.

If you can afford to invest, try the for $480. It usually costs $600 so you’re saving $120. The set comes with two woofers, two woofer grilles, two midrange grills, two tweeters, two crossovers, two tweeter grilles already installed, and all the other hardware you could need. It promises a full-bodied, six-speaker experience that is high-res capable.

Just a few of the speakers and accessories in the Alpine sale at Crutchfield, we strongly suggest you take a look for yourself. You know best about what you need for your car so take a look now and find what works for your needs and budget. Don’t expect the sale to last for long.

