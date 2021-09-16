  1. Deals
This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator on a white background.

At Amazon today, you can buy the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator for just $180, saving you $43 on the usual deal. If you need a new power generator for your camping trips or any road trips you have planned, or simply because your home suffers from a lot of power outages, you’ll be delighted by how useful this portable power generator can be. Be quick though as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and you won’t want to miss out.

Offering many of the features that the best portable power stations provide, the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator is a pretty sweet deal. It offers a 60,000mAh battery capacity so it’s able to charge all manner of devices from a car refrigerator to a car air fan and all your gadgets, too. Its 110V AC outlets mean it can handle your CPAP machine, tablet laptop, and even a TV if you need it to, while the two 12V DC ports handle all your car’s needs, and two QC3.0 USB ports and one 2.4A USB port keep your phones, drones, and other electronics happy.

Durable with 300W continuous power and 350W peak power, the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator weighs just 5.6 pounds so it fits into your backpack perfectly without feeling too heavy.

Hook it up to a solar panel that’s sold separately and you have even more options as you won’t have to worry about plugging it into a wall outlet or your car’s 12V socket. The FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator even has an easy-to-hold handle so it’s perfect for taking with you on camping trips, fishing trips, or road trips without feeling weighed down.

Normally priced at $223, the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator is down to just $180 making this a great time to upgrade your power generator needs for less. If you want to be more prepared when the next storm rolls in, this is the power generator you want. It even has a screen that shows you how the battery life is doing so you’re always in control. Snap it up now from Amazon for just $180 while stocks last.

