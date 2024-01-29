 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon’s futuristic Astro security robot is 21% off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Amazon Astro robot.
Amazon / Amazon

If you don’t think investing in security camera deals is enough to give you peace of mind, then you may want to consider buying the Amazon Astro. This mobile security robot, originally sold for $2,350, is on sale from Amazon with a $500 discount that lowers its price to $1,850. It’s fairly expensive even at 21% off, but if you’re willing to pay for it, you’ll be getting an all-around solution for the protection of your home or business. You need to act fast for your purchase though, as the bargain may end sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the Amazon Astro mobile security robot

Compared to security cameras that are installed at fixed points, the Amazon Astro can roll through your home or business to cover up to 5,000 square feet with its HD night vision periscope camera. You’ll be able to use the Astro app to access the mobile security robot’s camera with a live view, control its movements, and communicate with people it bumps into with a two-way talk function. It comes with a 30-day trial of Astro Secure and Ring Protect Pro subscriptions, which will allow you to schedule and customize the Amazon Astro’s patrolling routes, and receive alerts when it sees an unknown person or hears sound such as breaking glass. Ring Protect Pro will also get the robot to move to the location of a triggered Ring Alarm, if you have the security system installed.

If you choose to disarm the Amazon Astro, such as during the day when there’s less need for surveillance, the mobile security robot can also function as a digital assistant with timers, alarms reminders, and more. You can also use the robot to send items from one place to another, and with its facial recognition features, it will be able to make the delivery to the correct person.

Related

The Amazon Astro mobile security robot, which is a unique take on home and business security, is currently available from Amazon for $1,850, following a 21% discount on its original price of $2,350. You can’t put a price on your peace of mind, but you might as well enjoy $500 in savings if you’re going to go ahead with your purchase of the Amazon Astro. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so to make sure that you get the mobile security robot for cheaper than usual, push through with the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Keurig deals: Get perfect coffee at home every time for $60
The Keurig K-Duo coffee maker sets on a kitchen counter.

For many people the day is best kicked off with a nice cup of coffee. If you’re one of these people, not only do we have a great cup of coffee in store for you, but also some savings. Many of the best coffee makers often see discounts, and that’s certainly the case with one of the best names in coffee makers: Keurig. There are quite a few Keurig coffee makers seeing major price drops right now, including several in consideration for the best Keurig coffee makers. We’ve done the heavy lifting of tracking them all down, so read onward for more details on how to save on a Keurig coffee maker, and for more information on which Keurig coffee maker may be best for you.
Keurig K-Mini coffee maker — $60, was $100

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker is a stylish coffee maker that looks good in any kitchen or break room. It suits smaller spaces particularly well, as it’s less than five inches wide. Despite its smaller size, it’s still fully capable. It can brew any cup size between 6-12 ounces, and it’s able to brew coffee, tea, cocoa, and even iced beverages. The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker has easy cord storage for transport and tidying up your countertop after use, and an energy efficiency feature turns the coffee maker off automatically 90 seconds after your last brew.

Read more
Huge DeWalt sale discounts 1,000+ power tools and accessories
best circular saws dewalt dcs391b cordless circ saw

It’s important to know how to fix stuff around your home or simply work on home renovation and improvement. It can save you a lot of money while also making your home more how you like it. To do so, you need great power tools with things like jig saws and sanders proving helpful as well as powerful drills and impact drivers. DeWalt is one of the best brands around but they can be expensive. That’s why we’re delighted to see big discounts on much of the range at Amazon right now.

There are dozens of great deals going on encompassing power tools as well as accessories to enhance your time using your existing kit. Amazon has so many great DeWalt power tool deals that your best move is to hit the button below to see the full wealth of items on sale. However, if you could do with a little guidance on what the best deals are, we’re here to help. Check out what’s available below to tempt you into a new purchase. While you’re at it, don’t forget to check the cordless vacuum deals going on too. You’re bound to make a mess and one of these will make clean-up duty much simpler.

Read more
Hurry! This popular Roomba robot vacuum is 20% off right now
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum

Kiss those dirty floors goodbye because the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is on sale and ready to tackle those messy areas! This super-affordable model is loaded with features typically only seen in more expensive models, and now it is even cheaper. When surveying Roomba deals, this sale is not quite as good as the pricing we saw during Cyber Monday deals, but it helps if you are looking for fast cleaning after the holiday rush. The sale is only for a limited time, so it is better to buy sooner rather than later so you don't miss this amazing deal! 

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
The holidays are over, the tree has been put away, and it is time to give the house a solid cleaning after the holiday hubbub. The iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum is up to the task, taking the elbow grease out of clean floors. iRobot is a frequent feature on Digital Trends for its outstanding performance, earning a spot on our lists for both the best robot vacuum and the best robot vacuum and mop combos. Its Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum continues in that vein, showing enormous flexibility backed by reliable performance. “​​The iRobot Roomba 694 is a sleekly designed, powerful cleaning machine,” we say in our iRobot Roomba 694 review. “But the Roomba 694 not only has brawn, it has brains.” 

Read more