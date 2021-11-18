So you’ve finally decided to take the leap and plan out a big outdoor adventure. However, you want to bring a few electronic gadgets with you – your phone for emergencies, maybe some speakers for music, and a laptop in case you need to do work. How do you charge all of them when you’re in the woods? You can keep all these devices juiced up by picking up this portable power station that is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals. The Jackery Explorer 300 is a top-notch portable battery that you can get for just $300 today, which is $50 off the original price of $350. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals for thriving in the outdoors.

When we reviewed the Jackery Explorer 1000, we praised it for its versatility, power output, and highly rigid construction. Its little brother, the Jackery Explorer 300, has many of the same features in a smaller package. This device packs a 293Wh battery, which can charge a phone up to 31 times or a camera up to 15 times. There’s a variety of plugs for different devices. For traditional devices, there are two AC 110W/300W pure-sine wave outlets. If your devices are USB-based, there are two USB-A charging ports, one of which is equipped with QuickCharge 3.0 technology. There’s also a lightning-fast USB-C power-delivery port that works as both an input and output slot and can deliver up to 60W of power for laptops and fast-charging phones.

Since this is meant for the outdoors, it wouldn’t be complete without the Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar power, which you can pick up separately. Under standard conditions, you continuously charge this power station for weeks if you bring along the solar generator. It’s also exceptionally durably and rigidly built, both inside and outside. The exterior is rugged with tough materials, so you can bring it just about anywhere. Inside, there’s a battery management system that combats any electrical issues, including short-current protection, over-voltage protection, and thermal protection for harsh environments.

Whether you’re still in the middle of planning your dream adventure or you’re about ready to go next week, the Jackery Explorer 300 is the perfect companion for all your trips. It’s durable, reliable, and provides plenty of power to your devices. Right now on Amazon, you can get it at a discounted price of just $300, which is $50 off its regular price of 350. This is one of the most popular portable power batteries around right now, so hit that “Buy Now” button before it sells out!

