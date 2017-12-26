The TekFire fuel-free lighter uses electricity to start your campfire

Looking for a quicker, more efficient way to get a fire started at your campsite? If so, a company called Ultimate Survival Technologies (UST) just might have a high-tech solution for you. UST has managed to give the humble pocket lighter an upgrade, creating a rugged, lightweight, and powerful alternative that is flame- and fuel-free, but can still help get a campfire started in no time at all.

The TekFire fuel-free lighter is powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that generates an arc of electricity rather than sparking a flame. That electric current is strong enough to start a fire, however, making the TekFire a viable alternative to traditional lighters that use butane fuel instead. The high-voltage spark can quickly set kindling ablaze and is even wind-resistant, making it a handy tool to have when setting up camp after a long day on the trail. The lighter even works well at altitude where standard lighters can struggle to create a flame.

UST has designed the TekFire to be rugged enough to take anywhere, wrapping the lighter in a rubberized case that not only protects against accidental drops, but makes it easier to grip too. The lighter also features a spring-loaded wire latch and includes a paracord wrist lanyard that can be used as fishing line, sewing thread, or sutures in an emergency first aid situation.

The TekFire weighs in at a mere 1.9 ounces, which is actually about twice the weight of a standard Bic lighter. But, since it doesn’t contain any flammable liquids, it is much easier to travel with the fuel-free lighter. Campers and backpackers won’t have to worry about running out of butane at the campsite either. If the TekFire isn’t creating a spark, simply plug it into a USB charger or battery pack to power it up once again. The lighter’s small battery doesn’t take long to charge at all and a built-in indicator light alerts users when it is ready to go again.

Priced at $25, the TekFire is obviously pricier than a Bic lighter, but less expensive than Zippo pocket lighters. And since it is built for use in the outdoors and is completely rechargeable, it is probably a better investment for frequent campers. Find out more at ustbrands.com.