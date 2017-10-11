Travel efficiently and in style with Timbuk2’s new line of luggage

Why it matters to you Have travel plans coming up soon? You might also plan on getting some new luggage from Timbuk2.

Halloween has yet to pass, but that doesn’t mean you’re not already thinking about Thanksgiving, the holiday season, and traveling. After all, if you haven’t booked your flights already … stop reading and do that now. And to help you travel efficiently and in style, San Francisco-based Timbuk2 has a few new bags that just might help you jet-set around the world, or help you give the perfect gift to the jet-setter in your life.

First up is Timbuk2’s Travel Collection, a group of affordable bags that come in a wide range of styles and sizes that can be carried in various ways. For example, the Quest Duffel comes with an internal mesh wall pocket, multiple exterior pockets for storing supplies you need easy access to while in transit, and a large floating pocket for keeping your shoes or your toiletries separate from the rest of your luggage. You can choose to carry the bag as a duffel or wear it as a backpack, and it comes in three useful sizes — a 30-liter small, 48-liter medium, and 66-liter large.

Also available is the VIP Pack from the company’s VIP Collection, which allows you to go straight from the office to the backwoods (or vice versa). The daypack has a quilted back panel so you can carry it easily (and for long periods of time) in either urban or rural environments. Constructed with Cordura twill fabric and featuring leather details, the VIP Pack blends form and function for your various needs throughout the day.

If you’re in the market for a more stylish alternative, the Drift Knapsack from the On-the-Go Collection (designed for women by women) boasts a number of premium metallic zippers, animated patterns, and pops of bold color that will make a statement in any setting. The Drift, in particular, has two zipped side pockets and an internal drawstring opening that promises extra security.

Even cyclists can get in on the action with the Rapid Pack Armor, which is made of a lightweight, machine-washable fabric. The Armor has a special pocket capable of holding a two-liter hydration bladder, as well as an air mesh ventilated back panel and an internal shoe pocket to keep dirty footwear away from valuables.

All of Timbuk2’s products can be found on their website, with prices starting at $79.