The safest football helmet on the market, the ZERO1, just got cheaper

One of the safest helmets in football just got more affordable. In an attempt to ensure that socioeconomics is not a determining factor when it comes to football players’ safety, VICIS has announced the price reduction of its ZERO1 Helmet. The price adjustment will kick into effect for the 2018/2019 season, and while the helmet is still quite pricy at $950, that represents a $600 reduction. The hope, the Seattle-based company says, is to make the helmet available to a wide range of athletes. Team pricing will also be available, which will knock down the cost even further.

“Our founding goal at VICIS was to use our expertise in engineering and medicine to protect as many athletes as possible,” said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. “Reducing the price of the ZERO1 is the next step in that effort as we continue to innovate in football and other sports and work passionately to bring those protective technologies to market.”

The $950 price tag ought to be well worth it. The ZERO1 made its debut last year, and ranked first in the 2017 NFL/NFLPA Helmet Laboratory Performance Testing. A number of players throughout the NFL donned the helmet, including Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin of the Seattle Seahawks, and Alex Smith of the Kansas City Chiefs. Recently, the Notre Dame football team announced that it would be providing its entire team with ZERO1 helmets in 2018.

One of the key differentiating components of the ZERO1 is the helmet’s “reflex layer,” located right below the hard outside layer. In the case of an impact, the dozens of columns found in this layer bend, compress, and move, which helps absorb much of the incoming force. VICIS also boasts an Axis Fit System, which cradles the player’s head as tightly as possible for an almost personalized fit. And finally, the ZERO1 has a Form Liner layer made of unique foam, which works alongside arch shells to distribute pressure evenly across the head.

All of these technological innovations have made the ZERO1 one of the most popular and widely sought after helmets in the market, and now, demand has made it possible for VICIS to reduce cost. In addition to the new price, the company is also offering financing options to make the helmet more affordable still.

Helmets ordered by March 30 will be delivered by July 31. That said, VICIS warns that quantities are quite limited, so folks interested in securing a helmet should make moves sooner rather than later.