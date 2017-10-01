The Whitepod eco-lodge brings a dash of luxury and adventure to the Swiss Alps

Why it matters to you If you're looking to experience a bit of luxury during your Swiss Alps adventure, it's tough to bear swanky suites in the form of geodesic domes.

The Swiss Alps have been a popular destination for active travelers for decades, offering opportunities to ski, hike, climb, and mountain bike their way across some of the most stunning landscapes on the planet. But, just because those adventurous souls might like to rough it during the day, that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy a bit of luxury in the evening. There are plenty of swanky mountain chalets and lodges available, of course, but for a unique experience, consider a stay at Whitepod instead.

Located near Les Cerniers, Switzerland, Whitepod is a luxury eco-lodge that features a set of geodesic domes that have been custom-built to accommodate travelers. These unique suites are fully outfitted with a number of amenities designed to provide comfort and relaxation following a day of adventure in the mountains, while also fully immersing visitors in the culture and cuisine of the region.

Just getting to Whitepod is a bit of an adventure. Situated at an altitude of 4,500 feet and surrounded by snow-capped peaks in all directions, guests must first hike for 20 minutes to reach the lodge. Once there, however, they will find an on-site restaurant and spa, the resort’s namesake dome pods, and some of the most breathtaking views imaginable.

Each of the dome suites comes equipped with a king size bed and an array of Swiss-designed furniture. Two smaller beds are also found in the room, providing additional accommodations for adult guests or children. Each pod also has its own bathroom and private sauna, as well as a bar stocked with wine and vermouth. A pellet stove warms the interior of the suite, while a large terrace provides a place to soak in the views outside the dome. Other amenities include a Nespresso coffee maker and an iPad Pro complete with access to Netflix.

This being the Swiss Alps, the lodge isn’t short on outdoor activities to take part in either. Winter options include dogsledding, snowshoeing, and sledding excursions, while during the summer, visitors can elect to go hiking, mountain biking, or paragliding.

The pods can be reserved online, starting at $360 per night. Discounts are available for multi-night stays. Visit whitepod.com for more information.