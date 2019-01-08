Share

Creating a 3D virtual world typically involves using several advanced cameras or depth sensors, but Eys3D Microelectronics Technology and Lucid are developing a solution that only requires a single module. Axis is a VR180 camera system that’s capable of creating 3D depth maps to reconstruct scenes for gaming, animation, virtual reality, and augmented reality.

Developers, animators, and game designers typically use multiple high-end cameras and software or depth sensors to reconstruct 3D scenes to create a realistic virtual reality environment. With Axis, a single handheld unit can scan and reconstruct a scene in 3D point clouds.

The AXIS comes from Eys3D, a company that creates the camera modules embedded inside some major AR/VR headsets, along with A.I. vision startup Lucid. Demonstrated at CES 2019 for the first time, the upcoming system will help developers, animators and designers re-create 3D scenes at a lower cost than earlier methods, the companies say.

“This partnership with eys3D will deliver a superior depth system in … cost, size and performance compared to current market solutions,” Han Jin, CEO and co-founder of Lucid, said. “Now, anyone in the industry will be able to easily generate point clouds for facial scanning, 3D model making, or turning a complete scene into a VR environment at a fraction of the cost and higher performance. It will remarkably reshape how VR and AR content is developed.”

The Axis uses stereo lenses and IR sensors to record the scene in up to 180 degrees. The camera runs with Windows and Linux through USB 3.1. The software will allow users to reconstruct a scene, scan faces for 3D models, or measure the distance between objects. The Axis uses the same 3D Fusion Technology that Lucid has inside its existing cameras, robots and smartphones, including the Red Hydrogen One

“As we are experiencing high demand for IoT products in the market, Eys3D’s latest Axis ultra-wide angle and FHD depth map camera module can greatly enhance 3D content generation,” Jason Lin, vice president of research and development at Eys3D, said in a press release. “Our partnership with Lucid will allow us to tackle a signiﬁcant market gap and fast rising demand for depth-sensing solutions, 3D, and content creation for a range of 3D scenarios using AR/VR.”

The Axis is slated for availability in the third quarter of 2019.