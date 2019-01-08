Share

First-person 360 video puts viewers in the scene — and Orbi is offering several ways to create that experience. During CES 2019, Orbi unveiled the Orbi Matinix camera glasses, the OrbiCopter drone, and a camera-equipped football helmet. The wearable cameras and drones are designed to capture what the company says is an unobstructed 360-degree view.

The Orbi Marinix glasses use a new water-resistant design in the second-generation product. The glasses use four cameras, two at the front and two at the back, to shoot a 360-degree view in 4K at 30 frames per second. The glasses don’t require any extra equipment, and videos can be edited and shared on an Orbi app. Videos up to 15 minutes long can be stitched together in the mobile app without a computer. The glasses are set to retail for $599.

The OrbiCopter is a lightweight quadcopter with a set of 360 cameras built in. Full specifications on the drone aren’t yet available. The drone is expected to retail for about $800.

The 360-degree football helmets offer video game-like action, the company says, from the players’ perspective. Besides sharing footage with fans, the camera-equipped helmets can also be used for analysis and safety improvements, Orbi says. Combined with location data, artificial intelligence software can also help use the video footage to asses alternative scenarios during each play.

The helmets also have a 9-axis inertial measurement unit built in, which logs the severity of any impact. This information, the company says, can track the player’s health and send notifications to the coach or team doctor. Mixing the sensor with the video footage can help health professionals review the moment of impact, which Orbi says can help diagnose any problems.

The company hasn’t yet shared a price for the helmets.

All three products use advanced algorithms to stitch the videos together. Orbi says the software analyzes each frame and bends stitch lines for better results. The company also says each of the three products is designed to be ergonomic and lightweight.

Orbi is a Berkeley, California-based company that launched in 2016. The company specializes in hardware for 360 video and originally launched its first product on Indiegogo.