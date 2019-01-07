Digital Trends
New Kodak-branded instant digital cameras are designed for nostalgia

Hillary Grigonis
Kodak Smile’s new vintage-inspired instant digital cameras are designed to give you a dose of nostalgia. C+A Global, a Kodak licensee, announced three new Kodak Smile products and a trio of new projectors at CES 2019.

The new Kodak Smile lineup includes two instant digital cameras and a mobile printer. The more advanced of the bunch, the Kodak Smile Classic Instant Print camera, uses a vintage-inspired body with a Zink printer built at the bottom and a pop-up viewfinder at the top. The camera also uses a strobe flash and offers a ten-second timer. The camera can snap and print pictures or, using Bluetooth, can print out smartphone photos. The camera is expected to retail for about $150.

The Kodak Smile Instant Print uses the same Zink technology, but uses a more modern design, including an LCD display. The 10-megapixel camera also has a ten-second timer, automatic flash, and MicroSD card slot.

The Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer ditches the camera module and instead uses Bluetooth to print out photos sent wirelessly from an iOS or Android device. C+A Global says the printer has an intuitive design that makes the mobile printer easy to use. Both the mobile printer and Kodak Smile Instant are expected to retail for $100.

Along with the new cameras and mobile printer, C+A Global also announced three new projectors. The Kodak Luma 75 is a small, portable projector that only weighs five ounces. The company says the projector is designed for simple plug-and-play use. The projector has a 75-lumen display and can project images up to 100 inches.

The Kodak Luma 150 upgrades the display to 150 lumens and 150 inches. The projector can project videos up to 1080p, with Miracast to mirror images and videos built in.

The brightest of the Kodak Luma line, the Kodak Luma 350, projects up to 200 inches with a 350-lumen display rating. Running on an Android operating system, the projector can also download apps like Netflix, HBO Go, and Hulu or browse the web. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and a USB installer, the projector is comparable with smartphones and tablets as well as computers. The three new projects will retail for between $200 and $400.

The new Kodak-licensed products will be on display at CES 2019. C+A Global is a Kodak licensee — the New Jersey-based company also operates RitzCamera.Com and Skymall.com.

