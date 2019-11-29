Instant film cameras and printers make great gifts, and Fujifilm Instax models are always popular for the holidays. For Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you can save $70 on the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3, one of the best mobile photo printers you can buy. Normally $179, the SP-3 is now down to under $110, the best price we’ve seen.

Why buy the Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3?

The Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 Printer connects to your phone or other mobile device other Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and prints your digital images to 2.4 x 2.4-inch Instax instant film. This square format is ideal for printing out your Instagram posts and is larger than the Instax Mini film used in other Instax Printers like the Mini LiPlay. Select your best pictures from your smartphone and simply transfer the photos via the Instax mobile app to the SP-3. The app lets you add text, split the photo, make a collage, or add a filter to your images.

The Share SP-3 combines the immediacy of an instant camera with the flexibility of a digital camera, allowing you to print only your best photos and avoid wasting film. Instax Square film is not exactly cheap, but you can find good deals on it this time of year. We like the black-border film, available in a 10-sheet box for just over $11 right now on Amazon, but Fujifilm has many other varieties worth checking out.

Black Friday deals on Instax cameras

While none of the other Instax deals offer quite as much in savings, if you want an instant camera — not just a printer — there are several models that are discounted right now. Of these, the biggest savings are on the Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic which is $50 off, bringing the price to $120. The Mini 90 is one of the best-looking instant cameras on the market, with a real retro vibe and black, brown, or red faux leather finishes to choose from.

Other Instax cameras see smaller discounts. The Instax Mini LiPLay, which combines a digital camera with an Instax Mini printer, is $140 ($10 off) and includes a free pack of rainbow-border film and a 16GB MicroSD memory card. The Instax Mini 9 is down to $50 with the same rainbow film, but B&H Photo is selling it in a holiday gift set that includes a pack of film, wallet album, and two clipboards for $70, the normal price of the camera alone.

