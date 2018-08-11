Digital Trends
Photography

The best portable photo printers of 2018

Snap, Print, and Go: The 8 Best Portable Photo Printers

Kailla Coomes
By
canon ivy mini photo printer coffee group with images
Canon USA

Choosing the perfect photo printer doesn’t have to be difficult — after all, we’ve already put together a home printer buying guide. But what if you want to take your printer with you on the go? Since most of us now take pictures with our smartphones, wouldn’t it be more convenient to print photo right after taking them?

Sometimes, the best photo printer is a portable printer; they’re compact, easy to use, and transform your digital selfie into a physical keepsake. All you need to start printing is your smartphone, a solid Bluetooth connection, and one of the printer models below.

HP Sprocket Photo Printer ($130)

best portable photo printers hp sprocket printer thumb

The HP Sprocket Photo Printer will print photos directly from your smartphone or tablet. Simply download the HP Sprocket app, and instantly share 2 × 3-inch photos or stickers. The printer works with both Android and iOS, and all you need is a Bluetooth connection for printing. The Sprocket is also roughly the size of a smartphone and weights a mere 6 ounces, allowing it to fit just about anywhere. The accompanying mobile app even allows you to customize your photos before you print, letting you make the most of HP’s 10-sheet packs.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

Polaroid Zip Instant Photoprinter ($100)

best portable photo printers polaroid zip instant photoprinter thumb

With the Polaroid Zip, there’s simply no need to shake your printouts like a Polaroid picture. The apt-titled printer offers up 2 x 3-inch, color, smudge-proof photos with little more than a Bluetooth connection. The resulting photos are waterproof, tear-proof, and have a sticky peel-back, allowing you to place your photos anywhere you’d like. Downloading the Polaroid app for either iOS and Android opens up more possibilities, giving you a means for enhancing your photos on the go. The travel-friendly printer is pocket-sized, too, and weighs just 6.6 ounces.

Buy it now at: 

Amazon 

Kodak Photo Printer Mini ($97)

best portable photo printers kodak printer mini thumb

It just takes one button to print from the Kodak Photo Mini Printer. The all-in-one ink and paper cartridge prints detailed color 2.1 x 3.4-inch photos. The fade-proof dye transfer technology ensures each photo will last for at least 10 years. If you have an Android you can simply tap the device on the surface of the printer, and the innovative NFC one touch has you editing and printing in seconds. The Kodak Mini is also fully compatible with iOS phones and tablets over Wi-Fi network. With the Kodak app, you can edit, crop, and even turn your photos into a collage.

Buy it now at: 

Amazon

Canon Ivy Mini ($120)

best portable photo printers canon ivy mini thumb

The Canon Ivy Mini prints your favorite Instagram and Facebook photos directly from your smartphone. Download the app to customize and print your pictures, then easily sync the Ivy to your phone via Bluetooth. The printer uses Zink, or paper with embedded ink crystals, to create a small, portable design that doesn’t require ink cartridges. While mini Zink printers have been around for years, Ivy is Canon’s first foray into 2 x 3 photo printers, making it the company’s smallest and lightest printer yet.

Buy it now at:

Canon Amazon

Lifeprint Photo and Video Printer ($99)

best portable photo printers lifeprint and video printer thumb

Watch your photos come to life with Lifeprint’s Augmented Reality Hyperphotos. Thanks to the unique Hyperphoto technology, you can print live photos from Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Easily add filters, texts, memes, and stickers through the Lifeprint App. Connects to your iPhone or Android’s Bluetooth for wireless printing from up to 30-feet away. The Lifeprint weighs just 10 ounces and is compact enough to travel with. No ink to print just put the paper in and it’s ready to go.

Buy it now at: 

Apple Amazon

Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-3 ($151)

best portable photo printers fujifilm instax share sp 3 thumb

The Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-3 Printer is perfect for printing large INSTAX photos from your smartphone. Select your best pictures from your smartphone and simply transfer the photos from the app via a Wi-Fi connection. You can also print images from your Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos, Flickr, and Dropbox accounts. Print your favorite 2.4 x 2.4-inch photos in just 13 sounds. When you download the INSTAX share app you can add text, split the photo, make a collage, and add a filter to your images.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

SereneLife Portable Instant Photo Printer ($100)

best portable photo printers serenelife printer thumb

The portable SereneLife is the size of a cell phone and fits easily in your back pocket. Connects with all iPhones, Androids, and tablets. Wirelessly transfer pictures by connecting to Wi-Fi and print in an instant. Print up to 25 images on a single charge and the inkless self-contained cartridges contain both paper and ink enough for 10 prints. Connecting to the Pickit app helps you share the photos you take. You can also use the app to make quick edits and adjustments, adjust color, add filters, and set the image borders.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

Canon Selphy ($101)

best portable photo printers canon selphy thumb

A little bit bigger then the rest, the Canon Selphy prints 4 x 6-inch photos and weighs a little less than two pounds. You can print from Airprint, compatible with both iOS and Android, through your camera’s memory card, or from Facebook and Instagram. The photos are water resistant and easily transforms into stickers. Downloading the Canon Print app, you can edit your favorite pictures to look perfect. Take the printing on the go with the optional battery pack, so the photos can be printed from anywhere.

Buy it now at: 

Canon Amazon

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best streaming devices
Moto G6 vs Nokia 7 Plus vs Honor 7X Camera Shootout
Mobile

Can budget phone cameras keep up with race cars? We took a trio to the track

Speed is everything when you want to take a photo of a special, unlikely to be repeated situation. We test the cameras on the Moto G6 against the Nokia 7 Plus and the Honor 7X. Which reasonably priced phone will win the day?
Posted By Andy Boxall
Deals

Time to upgrade! Here are the best 4K TV deals for August 2018

There's no doubt that a good 4K smart TV is the best way to take your home entertainment setup to the next level so you can enjoy all of your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. We've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best fitbit deals
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
1270412 autosave v1 2 817cqybqbfl
Smart Home

These are the best juicers to make your morning a little greener

If you get bored chomping on kale salads, you probably need a juicer in your life. Whether you're in the market for a centrifugal or masticating model, here are the best juicers out there right now.
Posted By Gia Liu, Kayla Matthews
best internet radio stations two week stream
Music

The 15 best internet radio stations for your listening pleasure

Even in the streaming era, radio stations get some of the best exclusives and curate some of the finest handpicked playlists around. Here are the best internet radio stations, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Parker Hall
best lenses for portrait photography sigma 135mm f1.8 art
Photography

Skip the studio and shoot like a pro with our favorite lenses for portraits

Looking for the best lenses for portrait photography for your mirrorless or DSLR camera? While there's no shortage of options, there are some that stand out. Here are a few of our favorites.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro
Photography

The Ursa Mini Pro is a cinema camera beast, but an approachable one

Combining the best of professional and consumer technologies, the Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro is an approachable, relatively affordable cinema camera for anyone from Hollywood directors to YouTube stars.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Red Hydrogen One
Mobile

Red Hydrogen One phone aluminum model will be in stores on November 2

Red is slowly but surely releasing more details about its upcoming smartphone, the Hydrogen One. Now, we have a few more details about availability and where to find and share that 4V holographic content.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Hillary Grigonis
epson fastfoto ff 689w announced ff680w rt ang 1
Photography

New Epson scanner converts photos from old shoe boxes to the cloud in seconds

Epson's batch photo scanner just got faster -- the new Epson FastFoto FF-680W scans a photo a second and can also automatically upload the scans to Google Drive and Dropbox. The scanner also includes software with text recognition.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
AquaTech AxisGo for iPhone
Outdoors

This waterproof case turns your iPhone into an underwater camera system

The AquaTech AxisGo iPhone case turns Apple's smartphone into an underwater camera system complete with grip handle and an interchangeable lens system, making it easy for divers and snorkelers to capture photos and video.
Posted By Kraig Becker
google tour creator announced googletourcreator
Photography

Google enables virtual tour creation via Street View or a smartphone

Google wants anyone to be able to create a virtual tour -- Google Tour Creator is an online program for creating virtual tours with multiple points of interest. The program is designed to make advanced tours easy to create.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
paintshop pro 2019 launches paintshoppro2019
Photography

PaintShop Pro 2019 is more well-rounded with 360 compatibility, speed boost

Photoshop alternative PaintShop Pro 2019 can now eliminate tripods from 360 photos and turn photos into stylized paintings. The new tools join a long list of performance improvements and interface enhancements.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Nikon mirroless camera update
Photography

Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless is coming August 23. Here’s what experts expect

Nikon is keeping a tight lid on details surrounding its upcoming full frame mirrorless camera, but the latest teaser suggests a camera inspired by the company's 100 year past. Here are all the teasers -- and analyst predictions.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
moment note 9 case announced retail photo note9 sidebyside
Photography

Moment is the first to outfit the Galaxy Note 9 with photography lenses

Well, that was quick. Moment lenses already support the new Samsung Galaxy Note 9, thanks to new cases that launched almost immediately after the device did. The slim cases allow the dual-lens smartphone to use any current Moment lens.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis