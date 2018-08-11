Snap, Print, and Go: The 8 Best Portable Photo Printers

Share

Choosing the perfect photo printer doesn’t have to be difficult — after all, we’ve already put together a home printer buying guide. But what if you want to take your printer with you on the go? Since most of us now take pictures with our smartphones, wouldn’t it be more convenient to print photo right after taking them?

Sometimes, the best photo printer is a portable printer; they’re compact, easy to use, and transform your digital selfie into a physical keepsake. All you need to start printing is your smartphone, a solid Bluetooth connection, and one of the printer models below.

The HP Sprocket Photo Printer will print photos directly from your smartphone or tablet. Simply download the HP Sprocket app, and instantly share 2 × 3-inch photos or stickers. The printer works with both Android and iOS, and all you need is a Bluetooth connection for printing. The Sprocket is also roughly the size of a smartphone and weights a mere 6 ounces, allowing it to fit just about anywhere. The accompanying mobile app even allows you to customize your photos before you print, letting you make the most of HP’s 10-sheet packs.

Buy it now from:

Amazon

With the Polaroid Zip, there’s simply no need to shake your printouts like a Polaroid picture. The apt-titled printer offers up 2 x 3-inch, color, smudge-proof photos with little more than a Bluetooth connection. The resulting photos are waterproof, tear-proof, and have a sticky peel-back, allowing you to place your photos anywhere you’d like. Downloading the Polaroid app for either iOS and Android opens up more possibilities, giving you a means for enhancing your photos on the go. The travel-friendly printer is pocket-sized, too, and weighs just 6.6 ounces.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

It just takes one button to print from the Kodak Photo Mini Printer. The all-in-one ink and paper cartridge prints detailed color 2.1 x 3.4-inch photos. The fade-proof dye transfer technology ensures each photo will last for at least 10 years. If you have an Android you can simply tap the device on the surface of the printer, and the innovative NFC one touch has you editing and printing in seconds. The Kodak Mini is also fully compatible with iOS phones and tablets over Wi-Fi network. With the Kodak app, you can edit, crop, and even turn your photos into a collage.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

The Canon Ivy Mini prints your favorite Instagram and Facebook photos directly from your smartphone. Download the app to customize and print your pictures, then easily sync the Ivy to your phone via Bluetooth. The printer uses Zink, or paper with embedded ink crystals, to create a small, portable design that doesn’t require ink cartridges. While mini Zink printers have been around for years, Ivy is Canon’s first foray into 2 x 3 photo printers, making it the company’s smallest and lightest printer yet.

Buy it now at:

Canon Amazon

Watch your photos come to life with Lifeprint’s Augmented Reality Hyperphotos. Thanks to the unique Hyperphoto technology, you can print live photos from Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Easily add filters, texts, memes, and stickers through the Lifeprint App. Connects to your iPhone or Android’s Bluetooth for wireless printing from up to 30-feet away. The Lifeprint weighs just 10 ounces and is compact enough to travel with. No ink to print just put the paper in and it’s ready to go.

Buy it now at:

Apple Amazon

The Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-3 Printer is perfect for printing large INSTAX photos from your smartphone. Select your best pictures from your smartphone and simply transfer the photos from the app via a Wi-Fi connection. You can also print images from your Instagram, Facebook, Google Photos, Flickr, and Dropbox accounts. Print your favorite 2.4 x 2.4-inch photos in just 13 sounds. When you download the INSTAX share app you can add text, split the photo, make a collage, and add a filter to your images.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

SereneLife Portable Instant Photo Printer ($100)

The portable SereneLife is the size of a cell phone and fits easily in your back pocket. Connects with all iPhones, Androids, and tablets. Wirelessly transfer pictures by connecting to Wi-Fi and print in an instant. Print up to 25 images on a single charge and the inkless self-contained cartridges contain both paper and ink enough for 10 prints. Connecting to the Pickit app helps you share the photos you take. You can also use the app to make quick edits and adjustments, adjust color, add filters, and set the image borders.

Buy it now at:

Amazon

A little bit bigger then the rest, the Canon Selphy prints 4 x 6-inch photos and weighs a little less than two pounds. You can print from Airprint, compatible with both iOS and Android, through your camera’s memory card, or from Facebook and Instagram. The photos are water resistant and easily transforms into stickers. Downloading the Canon Print app, you can edit your favorite pictures to look perfect. Take the printing on the go with the optional battery pack, so the photos can be printed from anywhere.

Buy it now at:

Canon Amazon