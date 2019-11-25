You don’t have to wait until Black Friday 2019 to take home a fantastic pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones at a discount. Amazon has knocked a staggering $72 off the Sony WH-1000XM3, which just so happen to be the best in the business, dropping them down to only $278.

So, what makes the Sony WH-1000XM3 so fantastic? Everything about them, really. You honestly won’t find a better blend of performance, features, and comfort — even if your budget can take you to the moon and back — so much so we awarded them a coveted 4.5 out of 5 stars in our full review.

We praised their wonderful noise-canceling capabilities, which aren’t beyond masking static sound coming from vehicles like an aircraft, but also noises radiating in an office environment, such as the whirr of a Starbucks-grade coffee machine and the bellowing laugh of a six-foot-something co-worker.

Sound quality is at the high level one would expect from the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, with our own Caleb Denison noting: “Studio recordings sound intimate and impeccably produced, as they should, while live music recordings sound wide, expansive, and highly immersive.”

Interestingly, the Sony WH-1000XM3 manage to clear the one hurdle that tends to catch most noise-canceling headphones: Battery life. The cans can last for up to 30 hours (yes, you read that right) on a single charge — and that’s with both Bluetooth and noise-canceling enabled the entire time.

Can’t stand the out-of-the-box audio preset that most headphones force you to use? You’re in luck — the Sony WH-1000XM3 come with with a companion application that lets you alter the strength of the noise-canceling and tweak everything from the bass and treble to the overall direction of the sound.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 sits at the top of our list for both the best wireless headphones at the usual $350, so with $72 off they’re a no-brainer. Worried about Amazon dropping the price further on Black Friday 2019? Amazon said the deal is valid through December 29, so you should be just fine.

After something a little different? Take a look at our list of the best Black Friday headphone deals.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should peruse our list of the best Black Friday deals. We’ll be updating it from now through the event, so we recommend making it your one-stop-shop for all the latest savings. More interested in Cyber Monday? We have a list for that, too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations