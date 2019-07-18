Digital Trends
Photography

The best camera mounts for 2019

Get a new perspective with the best mounts for your camera, from GoPro to DSLR

Dan Ginn
By

Mounting your camera is a great way to get new perspectives, and while the type of mount you need obviously depends on the shot you’re trying to get, Delkin Fat Gecko Triple Mount is one of the best out there. It has been designed to hold cameras up to 12 pounds and is extremely sturdy and robust. You can be assured it won’t go anywhere due to its three suction cups, which hold firm when applied to a flat surface. From DSLRs and mirrorless systems to smartphones and action cameras, it can handle them all.

From putting a camera on your car to tracking the stars for astrophotography, here are the other best camera mounts for a variety of uses. If you’re specifically shopping for an action camera mount, you may also want to check out our list of the best GoPro accessories.

The best

Delkin Fat Gecko Triple Mount

best camera mounts a

The Delkin Fat Gecko is an extremely strong camera mount. It’s built to eliminate vibration, giving you sharp content even when moving through rough terrain. It offers versatility through a 360-degree tilt, turn, and rotation. Don’t worry if you need to shoot from more obscure angles, as the Delkin Fat Gecko has six adjustable points and moves up to 8.5 inches from the mounting surface – so you’ll always get the shot!

If the Triple Mount looks like overkill for your needs, the Fat Gecko is also available in smaller sizes that use either one or two suction cups.

The rest

Best camera mount for your car: CAMTREE G-51

best camera mounts b

The Camtree G-51 is a professional standard mount for your car. It comes with shock absorbent, industrial-grade suction cups and can be used in difficult weather conditions. For flexibility, CAMTREE has made this mount with a ball tilt head, enabling you to set up from any angle. This camera mount for your car has been tested whilst in motion. It remained fixed and secure and was able to capture the shots that were intended. The mount comes with two extension rods, three or six-inch options with 1/4-inch male and female connectors for a secure and rigid fit.

Best camera mount for your bike: Minoura Handlebar Camera Mount

best camera mounts c

As like most products made in Japan, this camera mount has a premium feel. It’s completely made out of metal and fixes so tightly that you avoid unnecessary vibration. On top of the metal mount is a cork washer. This gives more cushion to your gear and keeps it safe from marks and scratches. Its design allows users to fix it to 22-29 millimeter handlebars. Although it’s capable of holding a DSLR, if you’re out on your bike and need to be comfortable, then we suggest this is more for someone who wants to record with a GoPro or Smartphone.

Best camera mount for your motorcycle: Kolasels 360 Degree Rotation Mount

best camera mounts d

If speed is what you need and a motorbike is your vehicle of choice, then this is the mount for you. We figured most motorcyclists opt for a GoPro or other action camera when on the road, and the Kolasels 360 is a popular choice for such cameras. It is made out of heavy-duty aluminum alloy, making it ultra strong without adding too much weight. The attachment mount is 1.3 inches in diameter and is suitable for all handlebars. If you’re off road and on a bumpier path, then the rubber-coated clamp will ensure no skidding or spinning on the handlebars — keeping the mount locked on the scene that it’s recording.

Best camera mount for skiing or snowboarding: Peak Design Capture Backpack Mount

best camera mounts e

For winter activities, we opted for a quality mount that can securely attach to backpack straps. Welcome to the conversation the Peak Design Capture Backpack Mount. It can be used with a GoPro, Sony ActionCam, and a range of other cameras with applicable mounts. The Capture can fix to any belt or strap that’s up to three inches in width. The backplate is made from powder-coated aluminum and glass-filled nylon. This means you can expect it to last the elements and pressure that come with snowboarding and harsh weather. The J-arm attachment gives up more options for recording; including panning, tilting, and upside down perspectives.

Best camera mount for astrophotography: iOptron SkyTracker Pro

best camera mounts g

If you’re fascinated by astrophotography then you need the iOptron Sky Track Pro. This compact camera mount fits between your DSLR and Tripod. It comes with technology that enables your camera to follow the movement of the night sky, giving you advanced creative options. You can select from four tracking speeds, 1X, 0.5X, Solar and Lunar. 0.5x, for example, is ideal for those wanting both the sky and foreground landscape in their frame. For a balanced shot, the mount has a built-in spirit level and comes with an adjustable polar finder for those shooting the North Star. Photographers can expect 24 hours of use out of the iOptron SkyTrack Pro and will be pleased to hear it comes with a built-in rechargeable battery.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

When is the golden hour, and what is it?
Insta360 One X review
Product Review

Spin it, throw it, or just hold it: The Insta360 One X is as good as 360 gets

It's not quite the savior immersive imaging needs, but the One X is still the closest thing we've got to a 360 camera that does everything right, thanks to creative editing controls and fun accessories.
Posted By Daven Mathies
sigma fp worlds smallest full frame mirrorless camera news featured
Photography

Under 1 pound, Sigma Fp is the world’s smallest full-frame camera

Built around the Leica L mount and using a 24-megapixel sensor, the Sigma Fp is Sigma's first full-frame mirrorless camera and the smallest such camera in existence. It can shoot 18 fps bursts and offers 12-bit RAW video output.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best photography lighting speedlights studio strobes alexander dummer as4duj2j7r4 unsplash
Photography

The best photography lighting for 2019, from speedlights to studio strobes

Light can make or break an image -- or break the bank -- but choosing the right lighting gear can be confusing. Here are our picks for the best photography lighting, from inexpensive kits to high-end portable studio lights.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sigma launches full frame mirrorless lens series pphoto 35 12 dg dn a019 2
Photography

Sigma’s new full-frame mirrorless lenses mix bright apertures and smaller bodies

Sigma already adjusted 11 existing lenses to fit full-frame mirrorless cameras — but now the company is launching a line dedicated to the more compact body style. The Sigma 35mm F1.2 Art is the company's brightest aperture lens yet.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Olympus M.Zuiko 12-100mm f/4 Pro review
Photography

These are the best lenses for your Olympus or Panasonic Micro Four Thirds camera

The Micro Four Thirds format spans multiple manufacturers -- most notably Panasonic and Olympus -- giving users a wealth of options. From all around zooms to budget lenses, here are the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best microfiber towels for cleaning lenses d
Photography

The best microfiber towels for cleaning your lens for 2019

The best microfiber towel should keep your lenses clean and be easy to transport, and that's why we've picked the Nikon 8072. But there are plenty of other quality towels out there. Here are the best.
Posted By Dan Ginn
huawei p30 pro vs oppo reno 10x zoom camera shootout cameras feat
Photography

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom vs. Huawei P30 Pro camera shootout: Zooming in on the action

When Huawei introduced its zoom lens on the P30 Pro, it opened up a whole new world of photographic opportunity on a smartphone. Now, Oppo's challenging it with the Reno 10x Zoom, so we've found out which is best.
Posted By Andy Boxall
canon eos rebel t6 dslr camera with 18 55mm and 75 300mm lenses printer kit
Deals

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 two-lens kit gets $300 off ahead of Prime Day

If you’re looking for an entry-level camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a good choice. Amazon is offering the camera in a two-lens bundle at the price of $428. The kit normally retails for $726. You get to save $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
Canon EOS Rebel SL2 review offset
Photography

The Canon Rebel SL2 slides in at under $400 for the best Prime Day camera deal

The Canon EOS Rebel SL2 is an easy entry into the world of DSLR photography -- and that entry just got even easier with a 45% discount on Tuesday, thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2019. The deal puts the camera with a kit lens at less than $400.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sony announces a7r iv 61mp 10fps announcement hands on 4
Photography

With 61 megapixels, the Sony A7R IV is the highest-resolution full-frame camera

With a 61-megapixel, backside-illuminated sensor, the Sony A7R IV is officially the highest-resolution full-frame camera you can buy. It also boasts a stronger body, better viewfinder, and new autofocus system.
Posted By Daven Mathies
best camera straps
Photography

These are the best camera straps you can get your hands on

Choosing the right camera strap for your needs can be a tough decision. To help sort through the junk, we've rounded up the best camera straps on the market, from stylish neck straps to functional shoulder slings.
Posted By Daven Mathies
dji ronin sc announced lifestyle17
Photography

With object tracking, the lightweight DJI Ronin-SC is still heavy on features

Designed for mirrorless cameras, the DJI Ronin-SC packs several features from the Ronin-S -- and then some -- into a lighter, one-handed gimbal. Despite the smaller size, the DJI Ronin-S adds new object tracking and expanded remote control.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here's all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle, Alina Bradford
epson fastfoto ff 640 image 7
Photography

Digitize old photos and film with the best photo scanners for 2019

Got a box of old photos to scan, or a batch of fresh film to digitize? The best photo scanners offer high-resolution, colorful scans along with features to make the scanning process less tedious.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis