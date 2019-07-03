Digital Trends
Photography

The best camera remotes for your DSLR or mirrorless camera for 2019

Dan Ginn
By

For its features and ease of use, the best camera remote is the Vello LW-500 Extendá. If you’re looking to instantly edit your images, shoot self-portraits, or you simply want to look cool firing your shutter from your tablet, then the Vello LW-500 is a solid option.

Keep in mind, the best DSLRs and mirrorless cameras come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built-in and can be controlled via a mobile app, turning your phone into a powerful camera remote. But these apps often come with limitations, are proprietary to each brand, and don’t always have the functionality you need. If you’re looking to step up to a dedicated camera remote, here are the best models you can buy.

The best

Vello LW-500 Extendá

best camera remotes 2b

The Extendá connects to your camera’s USB port, mounts on the hot shoe, and creates a Wi-Fi hotspot. Through the use of their in-house app, you’re then able to operate your camera remotely from either your Android or iOS device — turning your phone or tablet into a camera remote. Live View mode takes the scene from your camera’s sensor and displays it on your screen. The app gives you full creative control of your camera settings by allowing you to change shutter speed, aperture and ISO. You also have bulb mode and focus stacking for more complex shoots.

If you’re a photojournalist that needs quick access, you can immediately download images taken with the Extendá for upload and editing purposes. The transmitter has a fast transfer rate of 10 megabytes per second. At present, the Vello LW-500 is compatible with Nikon, Sony, and Canon cameras.

The rest

Hahnel Inspire

best camera remotes 3a

This wireless remote allows you to see your images in live view through its vibrant 3.5-inch color LCD display. The powerful transmitter means you can trigger your shutter from up to 196 feet away. If you’re shooting a scene from several angles, the live view can be used with four DSLR’s simultaneously, with the use of additional receivers. This will save you valuable time and make you more efficient. For quick access to your images, the Hahnel Inspire is capable of saving 99 images to the transmitter. The remote is available in both Nikon and Canon versions.

For Nikon:

For Canon:

Nikon WR-1

best camera remotes 4a

The most expensive option on the list, the WR-1 is Nikon’s most premium camera remote. Nikon photographers can use the WR-1 to trigger multiple Nikon DSLR’s, allowing for more creative options. If, for example, you photograph wildlife and need to be away from your camera for safety reasons, you can fire the shutter with the remote from up to 394 feet away when in line of sight. The camera remote has access to 15 channels, ensuring there’s no interference from other transmitters when you’re not the only photographer in the area.

Pluto Trigger

best camera remotes 5a

Pluto has created a lovely minimalist design while still keeping plenty of functionality. Like the Vello LW-500, the Pluto Trigger can be operated with an app, powered through the use of Bluetooth 4.0 LE for connectivity. However, if you prefer the old-school approach, you can attach the remote to your camera with a connection cable. When connected to your camera you can expect 40 hours of use per single charge. Impressively, with a Bluetooth connection, you can still enjoy 20 hours of usage.

This camera remote boasts plenty of features, such as built-in sound, light and infrared sensors. Having these options are great for those wanting to photograph lightning strikes and popping balloons for example. It’s also available for a number of different cameras from Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Panasonic, and Leica (make sure you select the right option during check out).

Sony RM-VPR1

best camera remotes 6a

While technology has evolved in many great ways, some of you may like to keep things straightforward. This simple, yet very capable, camera remote from Sony is perfect for Sony shooters who want the reliability of a hardwired connection. The RM-VPR1 gives you complete control over functions such as shutter release, optical zoom, digital zoom, and bulb mode. It comes with a 31.5-inch connection cable and is built to be durable in all environments. While the Sony RM-VPR1 may not win any awards, it will give you all that you need to create great images without you needing to touch your camera to get the shot.

Why do I need a camera remote?

The original remote shutter releases, which were basic plunger cables that screwed onto a camera’s shutter button, were designed simply to take the photographer’s hand off of the camera. This reduces vibrations and can improve sharpness, especially when slow shutter speeds are used. Modern remotes have many more capabilities, from automated time-lapse shooting to being able to adjust the focus. A remote isn’t necessary for everyone or every type of photography, but they can help immensely in some situations, particularly if you have your camera mounted in a hard-to-reach spot, or if you simply want to take a selfie.

What is bulb mode?

Bulb mode is a function available on most cameras that gives you complete control of your shutter, and is much easier to use with a remote. Without a remote, bulb mode holds the shutter open as long as you keep the shutter button pressed. With a remote, you can simply press the button on the remote to open the shutter, then press it again to close it. This means you can have exposures from as long as five seconds to 60 minutes, depending on what you’re shooting. Very slow shutter speeds are great for shooting things like star trails or other night scenes.

What is interval shooting (time lapse)?

Interval shooting simply refers to taking pictures at set intervals, or periods of time. An intervalometer is the device or in-camera function that controls this behavior, and it’s also a feature of many camera remotes. An interval could be half a second, several seconds, or several minutes. The primary use of interval shooting is in the creation of time-lapse videos. If you shoot, say, 360 images with an interval of 10 seconds between each, you will be able to compress 1 hour of time into just 12 seconds on a 30-frames-per-second timeline.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to photograph fireworks and capture the colors of Independence Day
best cheap speedlights tom pumford hpplm76uju0 unsplash
Photography

The best cheap camera flashes will give you the biggest flash for your cash

An external flash is one of the best ways to light up your photos, whether used on-camera or triggered remotely. While first-party flashes can cost over $500, we've rounded up a selection of much more affordable options here.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best camera cases featured
Photography

Keep your photo gear safe with the best camera cases for 2019

For its robustness and versatility, the Vanguard Supreme 53F is our pick for the best camera case. For photographers needing something more durable than a camera bag, a hard-shell case like the Vanguard Supreme is the way to go.
Posted By Dan Ginn
save-dslr-after-mirrorleess-wins-nikon-d850
Photography

Celebrate National Camera Day by snagging a deal on a starter kit or a new lens

June 29 is National Camera Day -- and that means lots of discounts on some great cameras and lenses. From $400 starter sets to heavy-duty full-frame hitters, here are some of the best camera deals for National Camera Day.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
best iphone camera lenses feat
Photography

iPhone cameras are great. Make them even better with these add-on lenses

One of the easiest ways to take your iPhone photography to the next level is to invest in additional glass. We rounded up the four best iPhone camera lenses on the market across every price point.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
canon powershot sx530 digital camera deal 16 megapixel hs 50x optical zoom 229
Deals

Grab the Canon PowerShot digital camera with wireless photo sharing for $150 off

If the price of the Canon PowerShot SX530 HS is holding you back from getting one, check out these similar deals from Amazon and Walmart. Both online retailers are offering the 16-megapixel PowerShot SX530 HS at $150 off its normal price.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

Canon EOS RP vs. Nikon Z 6: Which company does entry-level mirrorless best?

Which camera is better, Nikon or Canon's cheapest full-frame mirrorless camera? Pitting the Canon EOS RP vs. Nikon Z 6, there's an obvious winner -- unless of course, size and price are the biggest consideration.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
pixel 3a honor 20 xperia 10 plus motorola one vision camera shootout onevision comp feat
Photography

Which budget phone has the best camera? We tested four to find the answer

To find out which of the latest reasonably-priced smartphones on release has the best camera, we put Google’s impressive Pixel 3a against the Honor 20, the Motorola One Vision, and the Sony Xperia 10 Plus.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Samsung Galaxy S10 Camera Guide
Photography

How to take great photos with your Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, or S10e

Whether you've snapped up a Samsung Galaxy S10, an S10 Plus, or an S10e, you've got yourself a very capable camera. Find out precisely how to use it and unlock its true capabilities to take the best photos with our camera guide.
Posted By Simon Hill
Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30mm F/4 S
Product Review

Sharp and compact, the Z 14-30mm f/4 S is the ultra-wide zoom Nikon shooters want

The widest lens available in Nikon's mirrorless Z mount, the Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S pulls off a number of wins, including accommodating screw-in filters. It's also very sharp and considerably more compact than many ultra-wide zooms.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
uhs iii doubles sd card speed fujifilm x t2 cards
Photography

The best SD memory cards for your camera, and how to choose the right one

Between the classes, ratings, and capacities, picking out the right SD card can be a challenge. Here are the most important specs, how to interpret the numbers, and how to avoid paying too much.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
Canon EOS RP
Photography

Canon EOS RP vs. Sony A7 III: Can Canon’s cheap shooter keep up with the best?

With the EOS RP, Canon can take credit for making the cheapest new full-frame camera of all time. But in striving to hit that low price, did Canon sacrifice too much? Here's how the EOS RP compares to the popular Sony A7 III.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Photography

Most digital cameras look the same, but these 10 weren’t afraid to stand out

While most digital cameras tend to share a similar design (read: boxy), a few think outside that box. From historic digital cameras with rotating lenses to experiments with smartphone add-on cameras, here are 10 odd digital cameras that…
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
canons crowdfunded clippable camera has a very unusual viewfinder canon ivy rec 1
Photography

Canon’s crowdfunded clippable camera has a very unusual viewfinder

Canon is turning to Indiegogo to help fund its latest product: A camera that the company describes as a “clippable, go anywhere" device. And that clip is an important part of the design because it helps you frame your shots.
Posted By Trevor Mogg