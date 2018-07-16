Here are the best Amazon Prime Day photography deals

Share

Digital cameras and related accessories may not have a starring role in Amazon’s Prime Day deals, but if you look hard enough, there are plenty of savings for photographers. From action cameras to storage and photo-editing software, here are our favorite Prime Day photography deals.

Yi Lite Action Camera

When it comes to action cams, GoPro gets the spotlight, but Yi Technology has a few great models as well. And like GoPro’s cameras, the ones from Yi are packed with performance and features, albeit at lower price points. The Yi Lite is a small 16-megapixel camera that’s ideal for casual users. It shoots Full HD 1080p at 60 frames per second, but can go 4K/20fps if needed. It uses a Sony image sensor, has built-in image stabilization, and a handy 2-inch touchscreen for framing and playback of your videos. It pairs with smartphones over Wi-Fi, and with this $84 deal, you get an underwater housing as well (normally $120). If you don’t need the housing, Amazon is offering the camera for $70 on Prime Day.

Photoshop Elements may not have all the power and tools of Photoshop CC, but it’s not too shabby either. For most users, it offers plenty of useful features and power for editing and sharing photos, as well as fun tools like fixing “closed eyes,” as shown above, and slideshow creation. In fact, it borrows a lot of tools from Photoshop CC, but with an easier-to-use approach (if you have some experience with Photoshop, Elements has an advanced mode that looks and feels like regular Photoshop). Normally $99, you can get it on Prime Day for half off.

Seagate Backup Plus Hub External Desktop Hard Drive Storage (4TB)

Whether it’s with a DSLR or smartphone, we are taking more photos than ever before. The downside to that is that our photography hobby demands more storage. Seagate’s Backup Plus Hub is a great way to keep all that content by offloading it from your camera or computer. A cool feature lets you connect a camera or phone, and automatically back up the photos and videos on those devices while also recharging them — without having to turn on a computer. It includes backup software for Windows, and supports Time Machine in MacOS. For most users, 4TB should be plenty of storage. Bonus: It includes two months of Adobe Create Cloud Photography subscription for free (regularly $10 a month).

When it comes to digital photography, we always recommend getting the biggest and fastest memory card you can afford. The good news is that on Prime Day, there are plenty of deals from SanDisk, like this Class-10 Micro SDXC card (regularly $50, $26.52 on Prime Day). Slip it inside an Android smartphone, and you’ll expand the storage capacity significantly. For traditional cameras, this card is strong and fast enough to support 4K video recording and burst shooting in most cameras, while keeping cost down; just use the included SD adapter. For high-end cameras, like the Sony A9, check out this 128GB UHS-III version from SanDisk. (Confused about memory cards? Check out our guide before you checkout on Amazon.)

