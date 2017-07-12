The Yi Lite pares down the Yi 4K feature set for an even lower price point

Why it matters to you The Yi Lite is a cheaper sibling to the Yi 4K, with a significantly lower price point.

Budget camera brand Yi is finding a happy medium between its first-generation camera and its 4K performer. The Yi Lite is an upcoming action camera that sits between the original Yi action camera and the Yi 4K, with a mix of features from both.

The Yi Lite uses a 16-megapixel backlit Sony CMOS sensor paired with a 150-degree wide-angle lens with a bright f/2.8 aperture. The Lite shoots 1080p at a full 60fps framerate, and 4K is available too, but it’s at just a 15fps compared to the Yi 4K’s more standard 30fps for smoother motion.

Those video specs will be aided with a stabilization system. Like the option introduced on the GoPro Hero 5, the Yi Lite’s stabilization is just electronic, which means the footage is slightly cropped to get that effect, not optically stabilized, which doesn’t result in a loss of resolution.

Time lapses in 4K and slow-motion shooting modes are also part of the Yi Lite’s list of features.

The midline option also borrows a few features from the Yi 4K, including a 2-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen that wasn’t included on the original Yi. The action camera also offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and a battery rated to record up to 140 minutes in standard HD.

Details from Yi are slim, but with the camera’s first review posted this week, more specifics should be available soon. The price is one of those missing details, but YouTuber SamiluoReview suggests the camera will be right around the $100 mark, which is about half of the cost of the Yi 4K.

While Yi Technology is a more budget-minded brand coming out of China, the Yi 4K was the first option that allowed users to record 4K at a fast 60fps framerate and the ability to use an electronic stabilization system at any resolution. While the camera requires external housing, which GoPro ditched moving into the Hero 5, reviewers put the Yi 4K as a capable action camera for the lower price point.

The Yi Lite doesn’t appear to have a price or a launch date yet, but it already has a listing on Amazon.